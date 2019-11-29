Islamic Morality

It is known that sins such as lies, slander, disgrace, ridicule, discord are caused by bad speech related to language.

The devil drives a wedge between people with bad and ugly words and it is expressed like this in the Quran: "Tell my servants to speak the best of the word. Because the devil (with bad words) wants to drive a wedge between them."1

Our Prophet (pbuh) hadith to those who want to meet him in heaven calls:" Know that you will meet me. Where we meet is the edge of the Kevser pool. Those who want to meet me there, avoid their hands, tongs from sins."2

Bad and ugly words lead people to hell. It is expressed as a hadith:" İt is none other than their language that will bring people to hell. Whoever believes in Allah and the hereafter, say good or keep quiet."3

Footnotes:

1- İsra 17/53

2- Tecrid-i Sarih translation, 9/ 15-17.

3-Tirmizi, iman 8.

İbrahim Ersoylu

Translation: Kevser Mustaş