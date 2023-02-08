"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

The Holy Quran was given as a gift in 85 countries

08 Şubat 2023, Çarşamba
Within the scope of the ”Let My Gift Be the Quran" project, 1 million 500 thousand Holy Qur'ans, which have been printed in 40 languages and dialect in 85 countries together with Turkey, have been delivered to those in need so far.

Within the scope of the “Let My Gift be the Quran project”, which the Religious Foundation of Turkey has been carrying out together with the Directorate of Religious Affairs, 1 million 500 thousand Holy Qur'ans, which have been printed in 40 languages and dialect in 85 countries together with Turkey, have been delivered to those in need so far.

Izani Turan, General Manager of the Religious Foundation of Turkey, said that while they are delivering humanitarian aid to those in need in our country and around the world, they are also carrying out studies to eliminate the spiritual deficiency of societies.

In addition, Turan said, “With the great favor of our nation, we strive to have the Holy Quran, which is our book of ideas, gratitude and life, enter every home. We are delivering the word of Allah, the Noble Qur'an, to our brothers and sisters who have not seen the Noble Qur'an as a Mushaf throughout their lives.

First of all, we present our book of life to our brothers and sisters in every stratum of society who cannot access the Holy Qur'an in educational institutions, prisons and hospitals. In addition, we present the Holy Qur'an to orphanages, madrasas and schools abroad. Especially in African countries where hunger and poverty are on the line, children are trying to learn the Holy Quran and memorize it on pieces of wood and leather called luh.”

The Noble Qur'an was given as agift in 85 Countries in 40 languages

Turan stated that together with the Directorate of Religious Affairs, they have published the translation of the Holy Qur'an in 40 languages so far. (Turkish, English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese Amherice, Azerbaijani, Bambar, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Chechewa, Chinese, Danish, St, West Armenian, Armenian, Eastern, Persian, Georgia, Hin, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Kurdish, Hungarian, Malayalamca, Mongolian, Uzbek, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Samoa, Shonaca, swailic Tamil, Tatar, Ukrainian, The translation of the Holy Quran in Uyghur and Yoruba languages). He said "We have given 1 million 500 thousand Qurans, which we have printed at home and abroad between 2016-2022, to people in need in 85 countries, together with Turkey, and helped them shape their lives around the Quran."

The Target For The Year 2023

Turan stated that according to the donations received, the needs are determined and we are carrying out the editions of the Holy Quran. “In 2023, we aim to distribute a total of 300 thousand pieces of the Noble Qur'an”

Translated by Ethem Erbaş

