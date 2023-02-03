The Message of the Qur'an is told in 35 languages and dialects.

The Translation of the Qur'an in 35 languages and dialects was prepared by the Presidency of Religious Affairs with the aim of conveying the truths of the Qur'an and the exemplary morality of the Prophet -Aleyhissalatu Vesselam- to all people.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs works within the General Directorate of Religious Publications in order to convey the universal messages of Islam, the truths of the Qur'an and the exemplary morality of the Prophet to all people.

1170 works published in 50 languages In this context, 1170 works were published in 50 languages, consisting of children's books, youth publications, works containing information on the principles of belief and worship in Islam.

In addition, Qur'an translations were prepared in 35 languages ​​and dialects, including Kurdish, Samoan, Shonaca, Swahili and Yoruba, with the aim of bringing all humanity together with the truth and world of meaning of the Qur'an. In addition to these works, brochures with accurate, short, clear and concise information about Muslims, the Qur'an and the Prophet (pbuh) that will introduce Islam to foreigners coming to Turkey were presented to tourists in 20 languages.

For those who research Islam, the works, where they can find answers to their questions, are delivered free of charge through foreign representations, attachés and embassies, universities and non-governmental organizations.

“We wanted him to learn the information from the right hand” Making statements about the studies, Fatih Kurt, General Manager of Religious Publications, said that they aim to not leave anyone who does not hear the message and meaning of the Qur'an, and does not read the example of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). Stating that they want people to know the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) correctly and to learn the information about the Qur'an from the right hand, Kurt said that instead of the image of a Muslim that "someone" is trying to create in a wrong way, the correct and necessary Muslim profile is created. He said they wanted to be recognized and known. Kurt stated that the work on preparing meals in 6 languages ​​continues.

“The voice of Islam is rising every day in Europe” Expressing that the efforts for the correct understanding of Islam have received serious response abroad, Kurt reminded that there have been attacks on Muslims and the Qur’an in Europe in recent days. Kurt said, “The voice of Islam is rising every day in Europe. With the message of the Qur’an, the people of Europe meet and get to know each other more closely. Therefore, people who are uncomfortable with this have their own efforts and efforts, but no matter what they do, Allah will complete his light and I hope the truths of our great book will reach all humanity with our efforts and efforts.”

Translated by Ekrem Başçı