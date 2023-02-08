"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
9 ŞUBAT 2023 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 53

Türkiye suffered 'worst' inland shallow earthquake in 21st century: Seismologist

08 Şubat 2023, Çarşamba
Length of fault is around 150-200 km, which makes the disaster area widely distributed, according to Japanese professor

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Türkiye has been recorded as the worst inland shallow earthquake since 2000, according to a prominent seismologist.

Shinji Toda told Anadolu that Türkiye suffered the worst “inland shallow earthquake” this century, claiming the lives of over 8,500 people and injuring some 50,000 others, according to the latest official figures.

“I have checked the very large inland shallow earthquakes that devastated cities and villages around the globe since 2000. I have found that five earthquakes, which occur on average every five years, amount to 7.8 magnitude shallow inland huge earthquakes,” he told Anadolu.

While most of the inland earthquake occurred at depths of 10 or 15 kilometers, "in case of Türkiye, the depth of the epicenter is 18 kilometers," or about 11.2 miles, he added.

“I am afraid to say that the earthquake in Türkiye is the worst,” said Toda, a professor at the International Research Institute of Disaster Science at Japan’s Tohoku University who specializes in earthquake disaster prevention.

At least 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others injured in Türkiye after the two quakes on Monday, which were also felt in nearby countries, including Syria and Lebanon.

A total of 6,444 buildings collapsed due to the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes that occurred in the space of less than 10 hours.

“The disaster can be determined by the population exposure and the vulnerability as well as the earthquake size,” said Toda.

He added that the amount of energy from the Turkish earthquake was 16 times larger than the 1995 Kobe 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Japan’s southern Hyogo province, and the Kumamoto earthquakes, which were a series of earthquakes, including a magnitude 7.0 mainshock, which struck the Kumamoto province in Kyushu, Japan in 2016.

Thousands of people were killed in the Kobe quake.

Toda mentioned a similar earthquake in southern New Zealand in 2016, but it was off the coast and had a minor impact on public life in the country.

Long fault line

Toda noted the length of the fault zone where the earthquake occurred is long.

“I think the length of the fault is to about 150 to 200 kilometers,” or 93-124 miles, he estimated.

“This means that the disaster area will be widely distributed,” said Toda, adding the epicenter of the earthquake was not deep.

“And because the fault line is long,” he added.

The earthquakes centered in the Kahramanmaras province struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.

Over 95,000 search and rescue teams are currently working in the field, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Türkiye is observing seven days of national mourning after the devastating quakes.

After the quakes, condolences poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.

AA

Okunma Sayısı: 134
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Yürekleri ısıtan, insanımızın halini yansıtan üç küçük hikaye...

    Başkan iki hafta önce uyarmış

    Havadan gıda ikmali yapılmalı

    Karamollaoğlu: OHAL sansür aracı olmasın - Gün, topyekûn seferberlik günüdür

    SPK: Yatırım ve emeklilik fonları işlemleri durduruldu

    ''Allah razı olsun. Hızır Aleyhisselam’ı çağırdım siz geldiniz''

    Kurumlar engelleniyor

    Depremde tek adam rejimi de çöktü

    AB Direktörü Hans Das: İki-üç gün çok hayati, çok kritik

    Prof. Dr. Alaaddin Başar vefat etti

    DHA Hatay muhabiri ailesiyle birlikte vefat etti

    Türkiye'deki depremzedeler için Azerbaycan hastanelerinde 2 bin yatak ayrıldı

    Grafik tasarımcı Abrar Sabbah'tan Charlie Hebdo alçaklığına anlamlı cevap

    AKUT: Eğitimsiz gönüllüler ve yalan ihbarlar müdahaleleri sekteye uğratıyor

    Mısır'daki Ezher Kurumu Şeyhi Ahmed et-Tayyib'den tüm dünyaya depremzedelere yardım çağrısı

    Afetzede öğrencilere yönelik alınan yeni kararlar açıklandı

    Twitter yetkilileriyle toplantı yapıldı

    ABD Savunma Bakanlığı: George HW Bush uçak gemisi deprem bölgesine yardım için Türkiye’ye gidiyor

    10 ili etkileyen büyük depremde 3. gün: 9057 kişi vefat etti, 52979 kişi yaralandı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    40 saat sonra ilan edilen OHAL’in hedefi ne?
    Osman ZENGİN

    Ali Demir ve Serpil Üzmez’e, Allah rahmet eylesin…
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Gaflette yakalayan depremler
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Bir kısım hatalar arzı hiddete getiriyor
    Cevher İLHAN

    İktidar enkaz altında
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Hepimiz suçlu değil miyiz?
    Mikail YAPRAK

    Deprem dersleri
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Şüphe kası ve kalp pası
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Depremi önceden keşfetmek

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2023, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.