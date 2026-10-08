Bediuzzaman’s ideas guide society.

Former Prime Minister of Morocco and psychiatrist Saadeddine El Othmani said that the ideas of Bediuzzaman Said Nursî offer guidance in addressing social problems.

Reporter: Mehtap Yıldırım Yükselten

Speaking at the session titled “Solutions to the social problems of the modern age in the light of the Qur’an and Sunnah” at the 13th International Bediuzzaman Symposium, former Moroccan Prime Minister and psychiatrist Saadeddine El Othmani said that, in response to family problems, drug abuse and the effects of the digital world, faith-based education, scientific knowledge and social solidarity should be strengthened together, drawing on the ideas of Bediuzzaman.

Bediuzzaman’s “two books” approach

As a first principle, El Othmani said:

“We should not always try to derive detailed and definitive solutions from the Qur’an and Sunnah for matters related to custom. These sources show us orientations, principles, values and objectives. The second principle concerns Bediuzzaman Said Nursî’s emphasis on the concept of ‘Allah’s written book and the book of the universe.’ This can be understood as follows: Some solutions to social problems are explicitly found in the Qur’an and Sunnah; others can be discovered by carefully studying Allah’s visible book, namely human societies, their development and the laws governing their functioning.”

We must raise our children according to the needs of the age

Stating that we need to develop appropriate solutions to the problems we face in the modern world, find new ways and renew our thinking, El Othmani said:

“It is reported that Umar ibn al-Khattab (ra) said: ‘Raise your children for their time, not for your time, because they were created for a time different from yours.’ Educational methods are also changing. Methods used by previous generations may not be suitable for today’s generation.”

The digital world enters our homes without permission

El Othmani said:

“In the past, primitive methods were needed for harmful ideas, such as atheism, to spread. Today, such content can enter your home without permission through the digital world. Parents may not even be aware of this, while their children may communicate with someone in a distant country. That person may convey values and understandings that differ from ours. There are also groups that seek to use the digital sphere to harm children and societies. The digital world has a major impact on society, and solutions to this issue are needed.”

A threefold solution to the social crisis: faith, knowledge and solidarity

El Othmani said that the first of three fundamental solutions to social problems is to strengthen faith-based education, drawing on the works of Bediuzzaman Said Nursî. He said the second is science and knowledge, while the third is mutual assistance and cooperation among individuals and groups within society.

El Othmani said:

“Social solidarity, cooperation within society, and mutual assistance in goodness and piety provide a safeguard against such issues facing societies today. This is a very important approach. Everyone who contributes in this field also contributes to the solution of today’s social problems. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant us success in good deeds and guide us to the right path.”