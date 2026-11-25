Prof. Dr. Andi Faisal Bakti said: “The Risale-i Nur Collection brings together philosophical, theological and spiritual dimensions. For this reason, it is important for everyone to study the works of Bediuzzaman Said Nursi and benefit from them.”

INTERVIEW – TARIK SÖYLEMEZOĞLU

PHOTOGRAPHS: ERHAN AKKAYA – YENİ ASYA

INTRODUCTION

Following the Bediuzzaman Symposium held in Istanbul in October, we spoke with Prof. Dr. Andi Faisal Bakti. Prof. Bakti drew attention to the central role that the spirit plays, according to Bediuzzaman, in the functioning of all things.

First of all, could you tell us about yourself and your work?

I am Prof. Dr. Andi Faisal Bakti. I serve as a professor in the fields of Islamic Studies, International Communication and Development, and da‘wah (Islamic outreach) at Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University in Jakarta, Indonesia.

I ATTACH GREAT IMPORTANCE TO SYMPOSIUMS

Have you visited Türkiye before? What would you like to say about Türkiye and this symposium?

First of all, I have been attending this international symposium since 2007. I also participated in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2021. I continue to take part in this important symposium because I attach great importance to it.

THE CONFERENCE IN KEDIRI

How and when did you first become acquainted with Bediuzzaman Said Nursi and the Risale-i Nur Collection? Are Bediuzzaman and the Risale-i Nur known in your country? What kinds of services and activities are being carried out in this field there?

In 2006, Prof. Dr. Faris Kaya contacted me. A person named Hasbi Şen had also been appointed as the foundation’s representative in Jakarta, Indonesia. At the time, he wanted to organise a conference on Bediuzzaman Said Nursi in the Indonesian city of Kediri and asked me to write a paper.

Following this, I began reading and studying the Risale-i Nur. I wrote an article on the approach to community and the ummah (the Muslim community) from the perspective of Bediuzzaman Said Nursi. The following year, in 2007, I was invited here to present another paper.

THE SPIRIT ACCORDING TO BEDIUZZAMAN

Could you briefly tell us about your paper?

I will focus particularly on verse 54 of Surah al-A‘raf and verse 85 of Surah al-Isra. These verses touch upon the importance of the spirit in the Qur’an. According to Bediuzzaman, the spirit plays a central role in the functioning of all things.

EVERYONE SHOULD STUDY BEDIUZZAMAN’S WORKS

What message would you like to convey to Yeni Asya readers?

I hope these gatherings will help people gain a broader and deeper understanding of the importance of the Risale-i Nur. These works should be read not only by older people but also by younger generations. This is because they bring together tradition and modernity, the past and the present, and urban and rural life.

The Risale-i Nur Collection brings together philosophical, theological and spiritual dimensions. For this reason, it is important for everyone to study the works of Bediuzzaman Said Nursi and benefit from them.

Thank you very much. It has been a pleasure meeting you.

Thank you, too. It has been a pleasure meeting you.