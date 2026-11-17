Independent researcher Nazmul Hassan said, “I would like to say that the Risale-i Nur is an extremely valuable resource. We should all make an effort to make it available in people’s own languages in different parts of the world.”

INTERVIEW: TARIK SÖYLEMEZOĞLU

PHOTOGRAPH: ERHAN AKKAYA – YENİ ASYA

INTRODUCTION:

We spoke with American independent researcher Nazmul Hassan at the Bediuzzaman Symposium held in early October.

First of all, could you tell us a little about yourself?

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh. My name is Nazmul Hassan, and I am from the United States. I am an independent researcher and a student of Islamic sciences. I submitted a paper to the Said Nursi conference, and I am glad to be here. I am honoured to have been invited.

Have you visited Türkiye before? What would you like to say about Türkiye and the symposium?

I have visited Türkiye about three times. Alhamdulillah, it is one of the key places in the world. Some people say that the Mahdi will rule from here, so it is a very important place in the Muslim world. We love Türkiye, and I also think it is significant that the Risale-i Nur originated here.

How and when did you first learn about Bediüzzaman Said Nursi and the Risale-i Nur Collection? Are Bediüzzaman and the Risale-i Nur well known in your country? What kinds of activities or services are available there?

I was introduced to the Risale-i Nur during my college years. There was a group of Risale students who held gatherings, or halaqas, in their homes. They discussed theological questions, the proof of God's existence, and the meaning of life. I found these discussions very helpful, and they inspired my love for the Risale-i Nur. I am originally from Bangladesh, and the Risale-i Nur is also very popular among student movements there. Mashallah.

We attended your presentation at the symposium. What is it about? Could you summarise it?

My paper examines how Said Nursi responded to the nation-state, particularly the secular nation-state. When the Caliphate fell, it was a profound trauma for the entire Muslim world. Muslim responses varied: some focused on restoring the Caliphate, others on armed rebellion, while others fully embraced the nation-state and materialism. Said Nursi responded in a distinctive way. My paper looks at how he defended the classical Islamic paradigm.

Bediüzzaman Said Nursi argued that the deepest crisis of the modern age is not political or economic, but a crisis of faith. Do you agree with him? What are your thoughts on this?

Yes. I think he understood this issue very perceptively, because the political and economic structures of modern society arose from a lack of faith—in fact, from a complete rejection of faith and hostility towards it in the Western tradition. I think he is absolutely right. The world we see today is, in effect, the product of a philosophy without faith.

Finally, what message would you like to convey to the readers of the Yeni Asya newspaper?

I would say that the Risale-i Nur is an extremely valuable resource. We should all make an effort to share it with the world in the languages spoken by people in different parts of the world. We should also try to explain its concepts and communicate them as clearly and accessibly as possible.

Thank you very much. It was a pleasure meeting you.

Nazmul Hassan: Jazak Allahu khayran.