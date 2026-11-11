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11 KASIM 2026 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 57

The Words - 30th Word - The "I" & Transformation of Minute Particles

11 Kasım 2026, Çarşamba 12:30

This audiobook is from 30th Word of The Words of the Risale-i Nur Collection (Bediuzzaman Said Nursi). 

THE THIRTIETH WORD:

قَدْ اَفْلَحَ مَنْ زَكّٰيهَا ٭ وَقَدْ خَابَ مَنْ دَسّٰيهَا ٭ عَالِمِ الْغَيْبِ لَا يَعْزُبُ عَنْهُ مِثْقَالُ ذَرَّةٍ فِى السَّمٰوَاتِ وَلَا فِى الْاَرْضِ وَلَٓا اَصْغَرُ مِنْ ذٰلِكَ وَلَٓا اَكْبَرُ اِلَّا ف۪ى كِتَابٍ مُب۪ينٍ

(Successful indeed is he who purifies it, and ruined indeed is he who corrupts it. He is the Knower of the Unseen; not an atom’s weight escapes Him in the heavens or on the earth, nor anything smaller than that or greater, except that it is in a Clear Book.)

It explains, in Two Aims, two important mysteries of the verses concerning the truths relating to human egotism and the transformations of particles.

The First Aim solves the wondrous enigma of human egotism, and displays in a most brilliant manner the origins of the two chains of religion and philosophy.

The Second Aim uncovers the talisman of the transformations of particles. It demonstrates the movements of the particles as so full of wisdom and so orderly that it proves with decisive arguments that all those particles are the magnificent and mighty army of the Eternal Sovereign, and His obedient and subjugated officials.

Just as the Twenty-Ninth Word uncovered one of the three enigmas of the talisman of the universe, so too this Thirtieth Word solves the second of those three enigmas, which leaves minds bewildered and philosophers confounded.

In particular, in its Conclusion, by demonstrating the manifestation of one of the Greatest Names through seven wisdoms and seven mighty laws, it displays the wisdom underlying the transformations of particles in an extremely decisive and brilliant manner. It also demonstrates and establishes that living bodies are, for the passage and journey of those particles, as a guest-house, a barracks, and a school.

Yeni Asya English

Okunma Sayısı: 130
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