President of Religious Affairs Safi Arpaguş said: “Halal food is essential for raising a pure generation, building a pure society and ensuring a peaceful future, just as it is a condition for our acts of worship to be accepted.”

Prof. Dr. Safi Arpaguş, President of Religious Affairs, attended the 12th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo 2026 International Trade Fair, held at the Istanbul Expo Centre.

The concept of halal must encompass all aspects of life

Speaking at the summit, Arpaguş stated that it would not be sufficient to regard halal awareness merely as a matter of whether certain products comply with religious requirements. He emphasised that “the responsibility to live an entire life within the boundaries of what is halal means conducting one’s faith, earnings, production, trade and consumption within the limits set by Allah.”

The rights of future generations must not be violated

Drawing attention to the serious moral responsibility involved in consuming resources excessively, destroying the environment and ignoring the harm caused to nature by waste processes, Arpaguş said: “This not only means interfering with the balance of nature but also amounts to violating the rights of future generations. Therefore, it is essential to assess halal compliance not merely in terms of the final product but throughout the entire production chain.”

Halal food is essential for raising a pure generation

Pointing out that halal food and certification processes, which directly affect Muslims’ daily lives, have today become a vast global sector, Arpaguş said: “Halal food is essential for raising a pure generation, building a pure society and ensuring a peaceful future, just as it is a condition for our acts of worship to be accepted.”

Following his speech, Arpaguş performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the fair together with the protocol members.

Without awareness of halal and haram, moral corruption follows

Arpaguş explained that avoiding what is haram (religiously prohibited) essentially stems from a sense of respect for one's Lord, oneself and one's environment. He stated that such respect can only be established through a conscious faith, an internalised moral understanding and an awareness of sustainability.

On the other hand, he warned that the loss of awareness of halal and haram would lead to serious moral corruption in terms of meaning, values and purpose.