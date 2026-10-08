Prof. Dr. Issam al-Bashir, Vice President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, assessed the issue of Palestine and the search for peace through Bediuzzaman Said Nursî’s words: “Force must stand with truth; truth must not stand with force.” Al-Bashir stated that this principle sets out an understanding of peace based on truth and justice.

Reporter: Mehtap Yıldırım Yükselten



Speaking at the 13th International Bediuzzaman Symposium, Prof. Dr. Issam al-Bashir recalled Bediuzzaman Said Nursî’s words on the relationship between force and truth, saying that peace should be established not according to the will of the powerful, but on the basis of truth and justice. Emphasising Bediuzzaman’s principle of truth and justice, al-Bashir stated that the rights of oppressed nations must be protected and that force must stand on the side of truth. Questioning whether international structures established in the name of peace are capable of preventing oppression, he said: “The rights of every nation whose rights have been taken away must be protected, because there must always be force on the side of truth.”

America is not sincere

Criticising the perception that America is a guardian of peace, al-Bashir said that international structures claiming to bring peoples and nations together in the name of peace have failed to prevent oppression. Al-Bashir said: “This discourse on peace is not based on a sincere love of peace in accordance with truth and justice. As Bediuzzaman Said Nursî stated, ‘Force must stand with truth; truth must not stand with force.’”

A Common cause of the ummah

Emphasising that the Palestinian issue is a matter of faith and belief and a cause concerning sacred values, al-Bashir said that over time this cause had been removed from its position as a common concern of the Ummah and reduced to different headings. He described its presentation first as an Arab-Israeli conflict and later as an Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a major deviation, and said that the issue should once again be understood in its entirety.

“The cause must return to its natural course, and it must be understood holistically within the framework of tawhid and sacred values.”

We must act with sincerity

Al-Bashir said:

“There is also normalisation taking place in different fields: political, diplomatic, cultural, social, media and artistic normalisation. With all its colours and dimensions, this normalisation breaks the psychological barrier in the minds of Muslims. We can speak of living together in peace in a society where people respect one another. But we are speaking of an occupying entity that attacks the land, sacred values and the honour of people. The duty of the Ummah is to act sincerely in the face of this issue.”

We are hopeful because we are the ummah of the Qur’an

Al-Bashir stated that the Abrahamic calls should also be properly understood in the consciousness of Muslims and concluded his remarks as follows:

“We are the Ummah of the Qur’an; we are the Ummah of the Seal of the Prophets. These messages need to be corrected and properly established in the consciousness of Muslims. Unfortunately, some scholars have politicised this knowledge, distorted the truths and sought to undermine the determination of the Ummah. Yet, by the grace of Allah, a blessed generation of young people has emerged in Gaza. The nights did not break them; the enemy could not intimidate them. These young people have become pioneers of a movement aimed at enabling the Ummah to rise again and develop awareness in the right direction. They carried an awareness and vision capable of guiding the Ummah towards the right path.

We must not give in to despair, pessimism or discouragement. With hardship comes ease; blessings also come in times of trial. Even when the days are dark and circumstances are difficult, we must not refrain from taking firm steps forward. We must continue on our path with patience, preserving our purity and dignity. Success comes from Allah. May the peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you.”