Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kavlak, stating that the remedy for the problems of our age can be found in the Risale-i Nur, called for the Risale-i Nur to be taught in schools.

Mehtap Y. Yükselten – Istanbul / Yeni Asya

Speaking at the session titled “Solutions to the social problems of the modern age in the light of the Qur’an and Sunnah” at the 13th International Bediuzzaman Symposium, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kavlak said that the Risale-i Nur should be taught in schools as a solution to the problems of the modern age.

Risale-i Nur should be taught in schools

Saying that “The illness of this age will be treated by strengthening faith,” Kavlak said:

“The Risale-i Nur should begin to be taught in madrasas and schools. This is essential; we have already waited too long to take this step. A doctor first diagnoses the illness and then prescribes the appropriate medicine. Those who cannot diagnose the illness of the age cannot understand the Risale-i Nur either. When the difficulties people experience in matters of faith in this age are diagnosed, and it is understood that strengthening faith is more important than anything else, it will also become clear that the true remedy is found in the Risale-i Nur.”

How should faith education be given to children?

Saying that parents and educators can benefit from the methods of the Risale-i Nur when raising children, Kavlak said:

“Take some soil in your hand and explain to the child how a flower, a fruit, a watermelon and grapes grow. In this way, the child can learn about Allah, the Hereafter and the principles of faith through things they can see and hold in their hands. From around the age of seven or eight until the ages of ten, eleven or twelve, concrete learning is more dominant in children. During this period, Allah and the principles of faith should be explained through examples that can be seen with the eyes. When you see clouds in the sky, you can say to the child, ‘Look, my daughter; look, my son. Allah sends rain to those who need water. If Allah did not send it, people would suffer from thirst, illness and hunger.’

Show the child a butterfly, and also show them the caterpillar from which it develops. Say, ‘Can a train turn into an aeroplane? Look, Allah turns a caterpillar into a butterfly.’ We cannot take a caterpillar and turn it into a butterfly through our own power; but Allah creates a butterfly from a caterpillar. Children need to see these examples. When a child learns such things during childhood, they learn to look at the world with a contemplative perspective.

From the Risale-i Nur and the miracles of the prophets, we have learned that events far greater than those miracles are taking place before our eyes today. Therefore, just as people of knowledge need to work, parents and teachers should also benefit from the Risale-i Nur when raising children.”

There is a remedy for the problems of our age

Kavlak said:

“There are two major problems in the Islamic world today. I do not include Europe in this assessment. One of these problems is atheism, which presents itself in the guise of science; the other is certain theological understandings outside Ahl al-Sunnah. All theological understandings outside Ahl al-Sunnah are interpretations. Evolution and similar views have entered the minds of young people under the guise of science and have confused them. In such a situation, everyone who has concern for religion and works even to the slightest degree for the cause of Islam or for the sake of Allah should devote all their efforts to strengthening the principles of faith. There is a problem, and there is also a remedy.”