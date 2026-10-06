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ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
6 EKİM 2026 SALI - YIL: 57

SAID NURSI DEALT A BLOW TO THE MATERIALIST MINDSET

06 Ekim 2026, Salı 13:38
Dr. İhsan Şenocak, stating that Bediüzzaman Said Nursi reached the pure vanguard of this ummah with his pen and speech, said: "Bediüzzaman integrated the madrasa and the school. He dealt the most serious blow to materialism. At this point, he is the contemporary master of the science of Kalam (Islamic theology)."

Reporter: MEHTAP Y. YÜKSELTEN

HE REACHED THE PURE VANGUARD OF THE UMMAH WITH HIS PEN AND SPEECH

 

Speaking at the session, Dr. İhsan Şenocak, representing the Scientific and Intellectual Research Center (İFAM), stated that Bediüzzaman wrote with an unwavering and steadfast pen. Expressing that there have been mujaddids (renewers) who took inspiration from the Quran in every century, such as Taftazani and Imam-i Rabbani, Şenocak said:

"But if the questions of doubt raised by today's continuous attacks can find answers in the twenty-first century, it is thanks to the works of Said Nursi. Bediüzzaman integrated the madrasa and the school. He dealt the most serious blow to materialism. At this point, he is the contemporary master of the science of Kalam."

 

HE HAD NO WEALTH, HIS LEGACY SPREAD TO THE WORLD

Prof. Dr. Nevzat Tarhan, Founding Rector of Üsküdar University, noted that despite living a life under surveillance and alone, Said Nursi left behind works that are read in more than 50 countries:

"When we consider how Said Nursi, who had no wealth or worldly power behind him, managed to influence people, this situation is an extraordinary phenomenon from a psychological perspective. The most important characteristic that influences me is his unique sincerity."

 

MORAL VALUES MUST BE PRESENTED TO HUMANITY

Syrian Minister of Waqfs (Endowments), Dr. Muhammed Abdü'l Hayr Şukri, recalled Bediüzzaman Said Nursi's "Sermon of Damascus" (Hutbe-i Şamiye) delivered at the Umayyad Mosque in 1911. Emphasizing that Bediüzzaman viewed the Quranic solution as the primary source for the problems Muslims face, Şukri said:

"This is the solution of the Quran. We, too, draw inspiration and our source from the Quran."

Touching upon the relationship between the West and the Islamic world, Şukri stated that along with material products, moral values should also be presented to humanity: "If the West exports equipment, airplanes, and automobiles to us, we should offer them morality and value, carrying the principles of Islam to them, God willing." Şukri also noted that Bediüzzaman's works, the Risale-i Nur collection, have begun to be read again in Syrian cities like Damascus, Aleppo, and Syria.

 

 

WE MUST TAKE UNITY STEPS BASED ON THE QURAN

Ali Muhyiddin el-Karadagi, President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, stated that the human, moral, and fitrah (human nature) crises the world faces can only be resolved through the solutions offered by Islam. Emphasizing the need for the Islamic ummah to act in unity and provide common solutions to humanity, Karadagi used the following expressions:

"As the Islamic ummah, we must take correct, practical steps based on the framework of thought rooted in the Quran and Sunnah."

Karadagi, stating that this would contribute to international peace and security, proposed the establishment of an "Islamic United Nations."

Photographs: Erhan Akkaya / Yeni Asya

 

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