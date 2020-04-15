Searched about religions and became a Muslim

Brought up in a Jewish family, Alia explained that she became a Muslim after researching all religions. "This religion is never a religion as the media has shown," Alia says.

Dr. Sabeel Ahmed is the Executive Director of the GainPeace Project, an outreach project of the Islamic Circle of North America.

As the director of GainPeace, Dr. Sabeel's aim is to bring out the commonalities and build bridges between people of various faith, races, and nationalities and share the beautiful teachings of Islam with Americans. We now share with you his short interview with a sister from non-religious Jewish family who converted to Islam not so long ago:

*Could you mention about who you are and your interest and conversion to Islam?

I’m sister Alia. I was raised by a very non-religious Jewish family who were kind of antireligious. I always felt that there was one God so I studied Christianity. I liked it but there was something not quite adding up with it. So last December(2019) I got a feeling just from Allah, a weird feeling. It was almost like “Hey you’re coming to Islam”. Later on I started to research it and everything made sense. The Quran made sense, everything just made sense. Upon this I said the shada two weeks ago and I converted to Islam.

*What message do you have for those people who are still looking into Islam?

Take your time but not too much time. Make sure you understand it and make sure that this is the path for you. Overall just get to know Islam. It’s a good religion, it’s nothinng like the media says. Everyone here is like family. I think, once you revert it’ll be very nice. I was beaming when I reverted (she laughes).

*Welcome to Islam, thank you. We hope and pray that may God always keeps you strong in Islam and protects you.

Thank you.

Editing: Emine Sultan Çakır