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6 EKİM 2026 SALI - YIL: 57

The NAZA documentary made a big impact

06 Ekim 2026, Salı 13:09
The Documentary depicting the destruction in Gaza makes a big impact. The NAZA documentary, which depicts Israel's massacre in Gaza, was found impressive in Greece.

In Greece's capital, Athens, viewers found the NAZA documentary impressive. The film features confessions from Israeli military members who took part in surveillance and remote-killing mechanisms targeting Palestinians, and addresses the attacks in Gaza as genocide. Produced by the British newspaper The Guardian and directed by Oscar-winner Yuval Abraham alongside Rachel Szor, the documentary film NAZA was screened in Greece—as in many other countries—after winning the "Special Jury Prize" at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 12, 2026.

TICKETS FOR MOST SCREENINGS SOLD OUT BEFORE THE DAY ARRIVED

Those who watched the documentary in Athens shared their evaluations.

Dimitris Cheripis said, "I thought these people don't feel any regret for what they've done; they think it's a very normal situation. This shows how a people who have experienced so much in their history have become corrupted. They are all guilty. What surprised me was that the people committing these crimes do not see it as a crime. This is an unbelievable situation."

Panos, stating that he felt very sad about what has happened, remarked about the documentary: "It was highly emotional. When you watch this, you don't know how you've managed to live up until now without doing anything. You also don't know how to help. It leaves you deep in thought."

Anastasis stated that the documentary devastated him, saying: "The Israeli soldiers working in this killing system reminded me of Adolf Eichmann. He was one of the people who killed Jews in Auschwitz. He had said, 'I was only following orders.' The exact same applies to the soldiers here." Another viewer, who preferred to remain anonymous, noted that the documentary had a shocking effect on them.

 

 

AWARD-WINNING FILM SPARKS DEBATE IN ISRAEL

The film NAZA, which documents Israel's civilian massacre in Gaza, was awarded the "Special Jury Prize" at the awards ceremony of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, held this year in Italy on September 12. The documentary winning an award from Europe's most deep-rooted film festival caused a major stir in Israel. Israeli Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir instructed military intelligence, prosecutors, and commands to determine whether the soldiers speaking in the NAZA documentary were on mandatory service or were reservists, and to identify their identities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the NAZA film was "anti-Semitic incitement." As debates regarding the NAZA documentary continued, he announced that he would introduce a bill to strip the citizenship of those who "defame" Israeli soldiers. Israeli Minister of Culture Miki Zohar had also threatened to revoke the citizenship of NAZA documentary directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor on September 13.

 

 

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