UK to Expel 27 Israeli Diplomats

London has responded to Israel’s decision to close the British Consulate General in East Jerusalem.

According to the Israeli newspaper Ynet, the UK has threatened to expel one Israeli diplomat for every British diplomat if the consulate is closed. If the reciprocal measures are implemented, 27 Israeli diplomats could be expelled from the UK.

The UK Foreign Office did not deny the report but said it would not comment on “speculation.”

According to Karar, the diplomatic crisis stems from the UK’s decision to ban trade in goods originating from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and to impose sanctions on British companies that support the construction of those settlements.