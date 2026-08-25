Staff of Moses - Introduction

This audiobook is from the Staff of Moses of the Risale-i Nur Collection (Bediuzzaman Said Nursi)

. بِاسْمِهِ سُبْحَانَهُ In His Name, be He glorified! This strange age, just as the believers have intense need for the Risale-i Nur, so school teachers and students of science have great need for The Staff of Moses, and teachers of religion and 'hafizes' are in great need of Zülfikâr. For in the treatise on the Qur'an's miraculousness, for example, many verses that have been subject to questioning and objections are shown to contain flashes of miraculousness and many fine and subtle points. In the name of all the Risale-i Nur students,

Said Nursi

To see more: https://www.yeniasya.com.tr/english/

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To read from the book online: https://nur.gen.tr/en/Risale/Kitap/39...

Who is Bediuzzaman? What is Risale-i Nur? http://bit.ly/3bVwWiB