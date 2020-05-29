"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
Are the Companions of the Prophet (PBUH) out of human reach ?

29 Mayıs 2020, Cuma 10:16
Todays lecture from the Risale-i Nur is about the Companions of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). As a reminder, Risale-i Nur is a comtemporary interpretation of Qur'an, proposing answers to modern day questions from Qur'an and Sunnah.

In a time where millions idealize people of easy fame and fortune, The Companions are perfect role models as  people of virtue, not only for believers but for the whole society.

"Indeed, since the Companions formed the first rank in the establishment of Islam and spreading of the lights of the Qur’an, in accordance with the rule ‘the cause is like the doer,’ a share of all the good works of all the Islamic community passes to them. The Islamic community saying “O God! Grant blessings to our master Muhammad and to his Family and Companions” shows that the Companions receive a share of the good works of their whole community."

O God! Grant blessings to our master Muhammad, who said: “My Companions are like the stars, whichever of them you follow, you will be rightly guided,” 1 and, “The best of centuries is my century,” 2 and to his Family and Companions, and grant them peace."

Remember to subscribe to our channel not to miss any of the upcoming lectures from the Risale-i Nur, where we cover actual questions in the light of Qur'an.

    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Bir mu'cize: İstanbul'u fetih müjdesi

