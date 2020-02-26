"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
26 ŞUBAT 2020 ÇARŞAMBA

Resurrection and the Hereafter - 10th Word Part 3

26 Şubat 2020, Çarşamba 15:19
Each Monday at 18:30, English version of Risale-i Nur is being read at our Ankara Branch Office.

We are more than happy to share this contemporary interpretation of Qur’an to the English-speaking society. The video of this week was from the proof of resurrection and hereafter looking from the gate of wisdom and justice, as mentioned in 10th Word - 3rd Truth from Risale-i Nur Collection.

“Man, whose life is so brief, cannot experience the true essence of justice in this transient world; it is for this reason that matters are postponed for a supreme tribunal. For true justice requires that man, this apparently petty creature, should be rewarded and punished, not in accordance with his pettiness, but in accordance with the magnitude of his crime, the importance of his nature and the greatness of his function. Since this passing and transient world is far from manifesting such wisdom and justice for man, who is created for eternity, of necessity there will be an eternal Hell and everlasting Paradise of that Just and Awesome Possessor of Beauty, that Wise and Beauteous Possessor of Awe.”

Your support in terms of likes and shares are appreciated. We may suggest you subscribing our YouTube channel to keep up with our new videos in the upcoming weeks.

Mustafa Said Alkan

