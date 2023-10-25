"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Palestinian president says Israel responsible for what happens in Gaza

25 Ekim 2023, Çarşamba 17:00
Mahmoud Abbas makes remarks after meeting with France’s Macron

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that Israel and the countries that encourage it bear responsibility for what is happening in the Gaza Strip and demanded a cease-fire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to bring aid to its residents.

Abbas’s remarks followed his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palestinian presidential headquarters in Ramallah, according to Palestine TV.

“Israel bears responsibility for the events taking place today, and the countries of the world who encourage the Israeli occupation authorities to continue to deepen their aggressive practices share the responsibility,” Abbas said.

He called for "a complete cease-fire, the opening of a safe corridor, and the provision of water, electricity, fuel and other needs," reiterating his refusal to "displace Palestinians from their homes and land outside Palestine, whether Gaza or the West Bank."

Abbas also called on Macron and the UN Security Council to immediately stop this aggression and to hold an international peace conference and move to a political solution.

Macron meanwhile spoke of the 30 French nationals who were among those killed since the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise land, sea and air assault against Israel on Oct. 7.

"Nothing justifies terrorist violence anywhere," he said, expressing his condolences "to the Palestinian people and all the victims of the cycle of violence after the attack launched by Hamas."

He pointed out that his country is working to release the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, noting coordination "with our regional partners, especially Qatar."

"It must be a security and peace initiative based on three foundations: combating terrorist groups...protecting civilians...(and) resuming the political process," he said

Macron said he found "a kind of acceptance” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to guarantee and secure the supply of electricity and passage of humanitarian convoys to Gaza.

He pointed out that he also spoke with Netanyahu about "the importance of Israel bearing its responsibility and preventing any violations by settlers against the Palestinians and imposing punishment on those who commit violations against innocent civilians."

Macron's visit to Ramallah was preceded by a "solidarity visit" to Israel.

Israel launched a relentless bombardment campaign against the Palestinian territory following the surprise attack by Hamas, putting the enclave’s residents under total siege and a blockade of food, fuel and medical supplies.

Nearly 7,200 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 5,791 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

