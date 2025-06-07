Russian President Putin greets Muslims on Eid al-Adha

Vladimir Putin praises Muslim organizations for actively and constructively participating in everyday life in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday greeted Muslims all over the world on Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice and known in Russia as "Kurban Bayram."

In a statement posted on the Kremlin website, Putin noted that this holiday marks the completion of a pilgrimage to ancient religious rituals, promotes unity among people, and gives believers joy by connecting with their ancestors' rich historical and spiritual legacy.

"Following ancestral teachings and traditions, Muslims celebrate Kurban Bayram by performing kind and compassionate deeds, sincerely caring for those in need of help and sympathy," he said.

The Russian president emphasized the active and constructive participation of Muslim organizations in everyday life in the country, with a focus on educating younger generations, strengthening family values, and implementing large-scale initiatives in culture, education, enlightenment, and philanthropy.

"And, of course, special recognition and deepest appreciation are deserved for your activities aimed at supporting defenders of the Fatherland and their families," he said.