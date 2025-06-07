"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Our sacrifices were made in Africa

07 Haziran 2025, Cumartesi
Alhamdulillah our Qurban sacrifices were completed in multiple countries in Africa and Asia.

In collaboration with Australia Nur Foundation (Australia Light Foundation) and Yeni Asya Foundation, our volunteers were physically present on site at the locations to complete and oversee the sacrifice and distribution process to our brothers and sisters in need.

They personally organized the distribution of the sacrificial meat to needy families.

We thank all donors who have contributed to our project. May Allah accept our efforts and deeds.

