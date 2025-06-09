What's happening in Gaza is 'genocide,' says Brazilian President Lula

France working with regional, international partners to push for a ceasefire, humanitarian access, says French President Macron

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday denounced Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as “genocide,” while also calling for renewed global efforts to end the war in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy.

"This is not a war. It is genocide," Lula said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"A genocide being carried out by a highly trained army, against women and children," he said, referring to the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

He also criticized the international community’s uneven response to civilian deaths.

"In recent days, we mourned the killing of two Israelis. But on the same day, two Palestinian children carrying bags of flour were also killed — and yet, there was not the same show of solidarity," he said.

Lula reiterated his longstanding call for reform of the UN Security Council, saying the current structure is "politically weak" and unable to prevent or resolve global conflicts.

"Africa and South America must be represented, and major countries like Germany, Japan, and India deserve a seat," he said.

For his part, Macron defended the West’s stance on Ukraine and Gaza.

Macron said France is working with regional and international partners to push for a ceasefire and humanitarian access.

"We are working to increase pressure in coordination with the Americans, to secure a ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian operations," he said.

He added that a major conference is being prepared with Saudi Arabia on June 18, aimed at advancing Palestinian statehood and a collective security framework for the region.

"We will decide whether we need to raise our tone and take concrete measures," he said.

Ukraine war

Lula, meanwhile, emphasized that Brazil condemned Russia’s territorial occupation of Ukraine but insisted that dialogue remained essential.

"From the beginning, we have been against the occupation of Ukrainian territory by Russia," Lula said.

"At the same time, we have been clear that this war must end through negotiations."

He defended Brazil’s decision to engage both Russia and China diplomatically and said he personally urged Putin to consider talks.

"I told President Putin: war builds nothing. It only destroys," he said.

Macron said Russia bears sole responsibility for the war in Ukraine, rejecting any attempt to equate the two sides, while Lula renewed calls for peace talks and defended Brazil’s diplomatic outreach to Moscow and Beijing.

"There is one aggressor, Russia, and one victim, Ukraine,” Macron said.

"We all want peace, but we cannot treat both sides as if they were equally responsible."

He stressed that President Vladimir Putin continues to reject ceasefire proposals despite Ukraine’s openness to diplomacy.

"The United States proposed a ceasefire, which President Zelenskyy accepted in March. It has been consistently refused by President Putin," he said.

"He launched this war. He is the one refusing peace," he added.