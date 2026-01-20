"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Addendum 2 - Miracles of Qur’an Audiobook - 10th Topic of Fruits of Belief

20 Ocak 2026, Salı 17:00
This audiobook is prepared from the Risale-i Nur Collection (Bediuzzaman Said Nursi). This specific section is from the Twenty Fifth Word which is about the Miracles of Quran.

***

Footnotes:

1. As the Tenth Topic of the fruit of Denizli Prison, it is a small shining flower of Emirdağ and of this month of Ramadan. By explaining one instance of wisdom in the repetitions of the Qur'an, it dispels the poisonous, putrid illusions of the people of misguidance.

2. Qur'an, Sura 26, al-Shu'ara'

3. Qur'an, 55.13, etc.

4. Qur'an, Sura 77

5. Qur'an, 35.13

6. Qur'an, 35.38

7. Qur'an, 12.76

8. Qur'an, 85.11

9. Qur'an, 5.85, etc.

10. Qur'an, 14.22

11. Qur'an, 35.36

12. Qur'an, 67.7-8

13. Qur'an 2.32

