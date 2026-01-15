Part 1.3 - Miracles of Qur’an Audiobook - 1. Light 3. Ray - News of the Unseen appealing to everyone

This audiobook is prepared from the Risale-i Nur Collection (Bediuzzaman Said Nursi). This specific section is from the Twenty Fifth Word which is about the Miracles of Quran.

This is the miraculousness of the Qur'an of Miraculous Exposition which is its giving news of the Unseen, preserving its youth in every age, and being appropriate to every level of person. This Ray has three 'Radiances'.

• First Radiance: This is its giving news of the Unseen.

• Second Radiance: This is the Qur'an's youth. It preserves its freshness and youth every age as though newly revealed.

• Third Radiance: It is as though the All-Wise Qur'an is every century turned directly towards all the classes of humanity, and addresses each particularly.

A Passage from the text:

"The information about the Unseen which many verses like these give turned out to be exactly true. Because it was given by one who was subject to many criticisms and objections and could have lost his cause through the tiniest mistake, and was spoken unhesitatingly, and with absolute seriousness and confidence in a way that confirmed its authenticity, this news of the Unseen demonstrates with certainty that the one who gave it had received instruction from the Pre-Eternal Master, and then he spoke."

Footnotes:

92. Qur'an, 30.1-2.

93. Since these verses which give news of the Unseen have been expounded in numerous Qur'anic commentaries, and also due to the haste imposed on the author by his intention to have this work printed in the old [Ottoman] script,* they have not been explained here and those valuable treasuries have remained closed. [*See, beginning of this 25th word, footnote 1 above. —Tr.]

94. Qur'an, 30.60.

95. Qur'an, 48.27-28.

96. Qur'an, 30.3-4.

97. Qur'an, 68.5-6.

98. Qur'an, 52.30-1.

99. Qur'an, 5.67.

100. Qur'an, 2.24.

101. Qur'an, 2.95.

102. Qur'an, 41.53.

103. Qur'an, 17.88.

104. Qur'an, 5.54.

105. Qur'an, 27.93.

106. Qur'an, 67.29.

107. Qur'an, 24.55.

108. Ehl-i Mekteb, those educated in modem secular schools, as opposed to Ehl-i Kitab. (Tr.|

109. Qur'an, 3.64.

110. Qur'an, 17.88.

111. Qur'an, 2.43, etc.

112. Qur'an, 2.275.

113. This is part of my court defense, which was the supplement for the Appeal Court and which silenced the court. It is appropriate as a footnote for this passage. I told the court of law. Surely if there is any justice on the face of the earth, it will reject and quash an unjust decision which has convicted someone for expounding a most sacred, just Divine rule which governs in the social life of three hundred and fifty million people in the year one thousand three hundred and fifty, and in every century, relying on the confirmation and consensus of three hundred and fifty thousand Qur'anic commentaries, and following the beliefs of our forefathers of one thousand three hundred and fifty years.

114. The Twenty-Fourth Flash of the Thirty-First Letter about the veiling of women has proved most decisively that Islamic dress is natural for women, and that to cast it aside is contrary to women's nature.

115. Qur'an 17.88

116. Qur'an, 112.3-4

117. Qur'an, 16.60.

118. Qur'an, 33.40.