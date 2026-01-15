"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
15 OCAK 2026 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 56

Part 1.3 - Miracles of Qur’an Audiobook - 1. Light 3. Ray - News of the Unseen appealing to everyone

15 Ocak 2026, Perşembe
This audiobook is prepared from the Risale-i Nur Collection (Bediuzzaman Said Nursi). This specific section is from the Twenty Fifth Word which is about the Miracles of Quran.

This is the miraculousness of the Qur'an of Miraculous Exposition which is its giving news of the Unseen, preserving its youth in every age, and being appropriate to every level of person. This Ray has three 'Radiances'.

• First Radiance: This is its giving news of the Unseen. 

• Second Radiance: This is the Qur'an's youth. It preserves its freshness and youth every age as though newly revealed. 

• Third Radiance: It is as though the All-Wise Qur'an is every century turned directly towards all the classes of humanity, and addresses each particularly.

A Passage from the text:

"The information about the Unseen which many verses like these give turned out to be exactly true. Because it was given by one who was subject to many criticisms and objections and could have lost his cause through the tiniest mistake, and was spoken unhesitatingly, and with absolute seriousness and confidence in a way that confirmed its authenticity, this news of the Unseen demonstrates with certainty that the one who gave it had received instruction from the Pre-Eternal Master, and then he spoke."

Footnotes:

92. Qur'an, 30.1-2.

93. Since these verses which give news of the Unseen have been expounded in numerous Qur'anic commentaries, and also due to the haste imposed on the author by his intention to have this work printed in the old [Ottoman] script,* they have not been explained here and those valuable treasuries have remained closed. [*See, beginning of this 25th word, footnote 1 above. —Tr.]

94. Qur'an, 30.60.

95. Qur'an, 48.27-28.

96. Qur'an, 30.3-4.

97. Qur'an, 68.5-6.

98. Qur'an, 52.30-1.

99. Qur'an, 5.67.

100. Qur'an, 2.24.

101. Qur'an, 2.95.

102. Qur'an, 41.53.

103. Qur'an, 17.88.

104. Qur'an, 5.54.

105. Qur'an, 27.93.

106. Qur'an, 67.29.

107. Qur'an, 24.55.

108. Ehl-i Mekteb, those educated in modem secular schools, as opposed to Ehl-i Kitab. (Tr.|

109. Qur'an, 3.64.

110. Qur'an, 17.88.

111. Qur'an, 2.43, etc.

112. Qur'an, 2.275.

113. This is part of my court defense, which was the supplement for the Appeal Court and which silenced the court. It is appropriate as a footnote for this passage. I told the court of law. Surely if there is any justice on the face of the earth, it will reject and quash an unjust decision which has convicted someone for expounding a most sacred, just Divine rule which governs in the social life of three hundred and fifty million people in the year one thousand three hundred and fifty, and in every century, relying on the confirmation and consensus of three hundred and fifty thousand Qur'anic commentaries, and following the beliefs of our forefathers of one thousand three hundred and fifty years.

114. The Twenty-Fourth Flash of the Thirty-First Letter about the veiling of women has proved most decisively that Islamic dress is natural for women, and that to cast it aside is contrary to women's nature.

115. Qur'an 17.88

116. Qur'an, 112.3-4

117. Qur'an, 16.60.

118. Qur'an, 33.40.

Okunma Sayısı: 103
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Tayland'da inşaat vincinin bazı parçaları yola devrildi: 2 kişi öldü, 5 kişi yaralandı

    'Emeklilerden korkuyorsunuz'

    'Suriye'deki Kürtlerin himayesi onları terör örgütü PKK ile ilişkilendirerek sağlanamaz'

    The New York Times: İran'a herhangi bir saldırı en az birkaç gün sonra düzenlenebilir

    'Haziran ayında yaptığınız hatayı tekrarlamayın'

    Danimarka: Grönland konusunda Amerikan pozisyonunu değiştirmeyi başaramadık

    Bakaya kalan 117 bin kişiye 6,5 milyar lira idari para cezası uygulandı

    Yarıyıl tatili yarın başlıyor

    Başakşehir'deki kazada 3 İETT otobüsü çarpıştı: 5 kişi yaralandı

    İsrail, soykırımını gizlemek için İran’ı hedef gösteriyor: Gazze’deki katliamı örtbas etme çabası

    Gazze Mahkemesi raporunu açıkladı

    İran hava sahası uçuşlara yeniden açıldı

    Gazze'de ateşkes sürecinin ikinci aşaması başladı - İsrail'in ihlalleri devam ediyor

    Direksiyon sınavları için kamera kaydı tavsiyesi

    ABD, 75 ülkeye tüm vize prosedürlerini "süresiz" askıya alıyor

    AP milletvekilleri: AB-ABD ticaret anlaşması süreci askıya alınsın

    Dünya Müslüman Alimler Birliğinden İsrail'e karşı birlik çağrısı

    ABD’den vatandaşlarına “derhal İran’ı terk edin” çağrısı

    ABD ile İran arasında kritik temas

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    Nurdan Katreler
    Genel

    İsrail, soykırımını gizlemek için İran’ı hedef gösteriyor: Gazze’deki katliamı örtbas etme çabası
    Genel

    Gazze Mahkemesi raporunu açıkladı
    Genel

    Bakaya kalan 117 bin kişiye 6,5 milyar lira idari para cezası uygulandı
    Genel

    Yarıyıl tatili yarın başlıyor
    Genel

    Danimarka: Grönland konusunda Amerikan pozisyonunu değiştirmeyi başaramadık
    Genel

    The New York Times: İran'a herhangi bir saldırı en az birkaç gün sonra düzenlenebilir
    Genel

    'Haziran ayında yaptığınız hatayı tekrarlamayın'
    Genel

    'Suriye'deki Kürtlerin himayesi onları terör örgütü PKK ile ilişkilendirerek sağlanamaz'

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2026, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.