ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
Part 0 - Resurrection Audiobook - Aspects

This audiobook is prepared from the Risale-i Nur Collection (Bediuzzaman Said Nursi). This specific section is from the Twenty Fifth Word which is about the Miracles of Quran.

https://www.yeniasya.com.tr/english/

https://bit.ly/moqp375

http://bit.ly/3bVwWiB

"Every village must have its headman; every needle must have its manufacturer and craftsman. And, as you know, every letter must be written by someone. How, then, can it be that so extremely well-ordered a kingdom should have no ruler? And how can so much wealth have no owner, when every hour a train arrives filled with precious and artful gifts, as if coming from the realm of the unseen? And all the announcements and proclamations, all the seals and stamps, found on all those goods, all the coins and the flags waving in every corner of the kingdom — can they be without an owner? It seems you have studied foreign languages a little, and are unable to read this Islamic script. In addition, you refuse to ask those who are able to read it. Come now, let me read to you the king's supreme decree."

