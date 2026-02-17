Part 2.1 - Resurrection Audiobook - First Indication

This audiobook is prepared from the Risale-i Nur Collection (Bediuzzaman Said Nursi). This specific section is from the Tenth Word which is about the Resurrection.

To see more:

https://www.yeniasya.com.tr/english/

X / asyaenglish

To read from the book online:

https://bit.ly/moqp375

Who is Bediuzzaman? What is Risale-i Nur?

http://bit.ly/3bVwWiB

***

A Passage from the text:

"In like manner, the cosmos also requires an infinitely wise, all-knowing and all-powerful maker. For the magnificent cosmos is a palace that has the sun and the moon as its lamps and the stars as its candles; time is like a rope or ribbon hung within it, on to which the Glorious Creator each year threads a new world. And within the world that He thus threads on the string of time He places three hundred and sixty fresh and orderly forms. He changes them with the utmost orderliness and wisdom. He has made the face of the earth a bounteous spread that He adorns each spring with three hundred thousand species of creation, that He fills with innumerable kinds of generous gifts. This He does in such a fashion that they all stand apart from each other, quite separate and distinct, despite their being at the same time so close and intermingled. Is it possible to overlook the existence of the Maker of such a palace?"