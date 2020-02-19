"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
19 ŞUBAT 2020 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 50

Resurrection and the Hereafter - 10th Word Part 2

19 Şubat 2020, Çarşamba 18:25
Risale-i Nur Reading Sessions are performed weekly in Yeni Asya Ankara Branch Office. In this meeting, we have shared the proof of resurrection and hereafter as mentioned in 10th Word from Risale-i Nur Collection.

"The fact that a hungry lion will prefer its offspring to itself, and give to it a piece of meat it would otherwise have eaten; that the cowardly rabbit will attack a lion in order to protect its young; that the fig-tree contents itself with mud while giving pure milk to its offspring, the fruit — this shows to anyone not blind that they act in accordance with the commands of a Being infinitely merciful, generous and solicitous. Again, the fact that even unconscious plants and beasts function in the wisest and most conscious of fashions demonstrates irrefutably that One Utterly Knowing and All-Wise has set them to work, and that they are acting in His name."

We would appreciate your support in terms of likes and shares. To keep up with our new videos, you may subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Mustafa Said Alkan

