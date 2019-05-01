"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
1 MAYIS 2019 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 50

Anti-Islam MP candidate expelled from party

01 Mayıs 2019, Çarşamba 11:29
Jeremy Hearn describes Muslims as wanting to bring in Sharia law

An Australian candidate for the ruling Liberal Party was dismissed on Wednesday due to his Islamophobic comments.

Australian Muslims have an ideology “demanding the killing or enslavement of non-Muslim Australian citizens,” Jeremy Hearn wrote last year in the comment section of an online magazine.

He added that Australian Muslims should be refused citizenship as they wanted to overthrow the government and bring in Sharia law, in the comments unearthed by a local daily.

Hearn later apologized for his comments.

Victorian Liberal leader Michael O'Brien said the comments were "appalling", adding: “I absolutely refuse them, these views have never been in the Liberal Party.”

Australia goes for general elections on May 18. The polls will decide if the conservative Liberal Party will continue its term or the Labor Party will take over.

AA

Okunma Sayısı: 104
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Ramazan'da çayı nasıl tüketmeli?

    Venezuela'da hareketli saatler: Muhalif lider İspanya Büyükelçiliğine sığındı

    15. kez karşı karşıya gelecekler

    Cep telefonu, hurda teşviki ve sigarada ÖTV oranları yeniden belirlendi

    İşçileri taşıyan midibüs kaza yaptı: İlk belirlemelere göre 5 ölü, 12 yaralı var!

    Özür diledi... İslam karşıtı yorumlar yapan milletvekili adayı partisinden atıldı

    '1 Mayıs'ın tarihçesi

    Darbe girişimine ilişkin Maduro'dan açıklama

    Ekonomide riskler devam ediyor

    İşçi meydanda

    Almanya'da ramazan çadırlarına ırkçı saldırı

    Suriye sınırına komando sevkiyatı

    Ramazan ayı geldi pide fiyatları belli oldu

    Terör Örgütü PKK/PYD'den saldırı: 7 asker yaralı

    Midilli Adası'nda 3.6 şiddetinde deprem

    Erdoğan ve Yıldırımdan Veneuzela'daki darbe hakkında açıklama

    Ruhani onayladı; ABD terörizme finansal destek sağlıyor

    Türkiye Asya İşbirliği Diyaloğu'nun Başkanlığını bir yıl üstlenecek

    ''Türkiye sistematik bir çöküşle karşı karşıya''

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Üç güzel haber
    Cevher İLHAN

    “Türkiye ittifakı”nın altı boş çıktı
    Genel

    Ekonomide riskler devam ediyor
    Genel

    Din adına parti kurmak büyük bir cinayettir
    Mustafa ORAL

    Bekir Berk ile bayrak yarışı
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Zemin kayması...
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Şeriat, istibdadı kaldırmak için geldi
    Raşit YÜCEL

    Cennetâsa bahar da yakın
    Yasemin GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Evlilik tercihlerinde ahiret inancı

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.