The disastrous myth of progress

Colin Turner - Writer, Translator & Researcher Reader in Islamic Thought - University of Durham (1996-2017)

The idea that progress is always good is one of the most poisonous, pernicious myths ever fed to us by our educators and social engineers. The notion that advancement - any advancement - is to be welcomed with gratitude is one of the most damaging fables ever told to us by our authorities.

For if you fetishize progress, you become, by default, an enemy of tradition, because for the worshippers of progress, tradition is, by default, change-averse. By 'tradition' here, I do not mean 'custom', although the two may at times signify the same thing. By 'tradition', I mean tradition that has been handed down to us by our faith, not by our ethnic or national culture.

Make no mistake: the war between modernity and tradition is the war between secularity and faith. People do not admit this openly, but it is a fact. The war is waged by playing around with definitions. Modernity - which actually means 'Godlessness' - is defined for the masses as 'that which aids progress, and anything which aids progress is modern. And anything that is modern is good." And because religious faith goes back thousands of years, there is no way that it can be described as modern. And since it is not modern, it cannot, by default, be good.

This is a simplistic assessment of the situation, but it is basically the narrative that is fed to the masses. The message is, 'Modern is good; old-fashioned is bad'. And since religion is super-old-fashioned, it must be super bad.' Game over. That is how modernity fights religious tradition without even having to speak its name. Just make people love 'that which is modern and progressive' and they will learn to dismiss the traditions of faith almost automatically.