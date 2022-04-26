Jasmine Nguyen is twenty-four years old. Her family fled Vietnam, the communist regime and poverty years ago as refugees, and took refuge in Australia by boat. She is now the Mayor of Brimbank right in the country where her parents first took refuge.

Annthony Tran is twenty-three years old. His story is no different. His family, like Jasmine's family, took refuge by crossing the seas as asylum seekers. He is now the Mayor of the neighboring municipality.

Both are Australia's youngest elected mayors.

Just like my nephew Selçuk Şanlı. Selcuk's family came to this country years ago as immigrants from Turkey. He was also elected as mayor in a municipality which is only 1% Muslim.

It's all about democracy and human rights. To be respectful to other nationalities, races, religions, cultures and traditions, to tolerate each other. To create the structure that allows different cultures, religions and nations to live together. To be able to live side by side like civilized people.

Fatih Yargı