Once a farmer who raised corns, received the top prize in the highest quality product contest every year. The farmer would then distribute some amount of these corns to the neighbors to plant them as seed.

A journalist who learned this and came to the farmer to interview. The journalist asked the farmer:

”How can you take a risk giving the improved seeds to your neighbors, who are in the same competition with you every year?”

The farmer replied:

“Surely you know that the wind takes pollens from the matured corns and distributes them onto entire field. If my neighbors grow poor quality corn, cross-pollination cause the reduction in my corn’s quality that I produce every year. If I want to cultivate high quality corns regularly, I have to help my neighbors to raise good quality corns.”

So, our lives are like that. Those who want to live meaningfully in a good way should enrich the lives of others. It is a truth that none of us can win, unless we all win.

The actual happiness is the one that felt by everyone commonly. The actual prosperity is the one that equally shared by all.

The value of one’s life is measured by the contribution to the others’ happiness.

The power of collectivism is one of the main reasons for success.

Özden Atukeren