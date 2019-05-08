"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
8 MAYIS 2019 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 50

Power of collectivism

08 Mayıs 2019, Çarşamba 10:53
Once a farmer who raised corns, received the top prize in the highest quality product contest every year. The farmer would then distribute some amount of these corns to the neighbors to plant them as seed.

A journalist who learned this and came to the farmer to interview. The journalist asked the farmer:

”How can you take a risk giving the improved seeds to your neighbors, who are in the same competition with you every year?”

The farmer replied:

“Surely you know that the wind takes pollens from the matured corns and distributes them onto entire field. If my neighbors grow poor quality corn, cross-pollination cause the reduction in my corn’s quality that I produce every year. If I want to cultivate high quality corns regularly, I have to help my neighbors to raise good quality corns.”

So, our lives are like that. Those who want to live meaningfully in a good way should enrich the lives of others. It is a truth that none of us can win, unless we all win.

The actual happiness is the one that felt by everyone commonly. The actual prosperity is the one that equally shared by all.

The value of one’s life is measured by the contribution to the others’ happiness.

The power of collectivism is one of the main reasons for success.

Özden Atukeren

Yeni Asya English

Etiketler: collectivism, farmer
Okunma Sayısı: 131
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    CHP seçimlerin iptali için YSK'ya başvurdu

    49 barodan açıklama: Seçmenin seçim sonuçlarına kuşkusu artacak

    80 Ton sıvı çelik işletme alanına döküldü: 4 ağır yaralı

    ABD'de bitmeyen tartışma yeniden gündemde: Rusya soruşturması...

    Bir kavanoz bal ve sehpa takımı vererek aldılar...

    Başörtülülere hakaret davasında son durum?

    En fazla 'aile' mutlu ediyor

    111 yaşındaki Fata Husic, 104. Ramazan'ına kavuştuğuna şükrediyor...

    TESK: Binlerce esnaf bu düzenlemeyi bekliyor

    Darbe girişimine katılan milletvekillerinin dokunulmazlığı kaldırıldı

    Marmara'ya 'sağanak' uyarısı!

    İran 60 gün süre verdi

    Saadet Partisi’nden İstanbul kararı

    Yeniden seçim kararı hukuka ve vicdana sığmadı

    AB’den gıda israfını önleyecek hamle

    Liverpool'dan zoru başardı

    Yatırımcının güveni daha da sarsılacak

    Taş atan Filistinliye hapis, Filistinliyi şehit eden Yahudi'ye ev hapsi!

    Kanolada ekiminde dikkat çeken artış

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Sahur/imsak vakti ve şarlatanlar
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    31 Mart’tan 23 Haziran’a
    Genel

    Yeniden seçim kararı hukuka ve vicdana sığmadı
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Demokrasi mi, AA+YSK kararı mı?
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Mustafa ORAL

    Risalelerle insanları gülümseten yüz: Musa Yukarı
    Cevher İLHAN

    Millet irâdesine “resmen” kastedildi
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Günahları yakmanın verdiği eşsiz lezzet
    Sebahattin YAŞAR

    Sevgi terapisi
    Genel

    AB’den gıda israfını önleyecek hamle

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.