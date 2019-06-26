10. Risale-i Nur Youth Congress Humanitarian Values and Nationality desk result declaration

10. Risale-i Nur Youth Congress Table Studies Result Declaration

In Risale-i Nur Youth Congress, organized by newspaper of Yeni Asya and Risale-i Nur İnstitute, the theme of "nationalism" has been discussed in consideration of Bediüzzaman's "nationalism views". It has been emphasised that our single nation is Islam Nation and this Nation is supposed to be castle of Islam.

Annually organized by Risale-i Nur Institution, 10.Risale-i Nur Youth Congress was held on 6-7th April 2019 in Ankara. This year's theme was determined as "Nationalism" by Risale-i Nur Institution and table sudies were held.

Table studies, in which about 180 youngs throughout all corners of Turkey actively involved, started on 6th April, Saturday at 09.00 and ended at 20.00.

The Result Declarations of Table Studies, held seperately by both man and women, were shared with society in Youth Congress held on 7th April.

Collected under main topic of Nationalism and involving 5 tables, table titles were;

1. Table: Humanitarian Values and Nationality

2. Table: World Peace and Nation

3. Table: History of Humanity and Nation

4. Table: Religion and Nation

5. Table: Society, State and Nation

***

Participants:

Erdoğan Çelebi, Berkay Güloğlu, Derviş Türkoğlu, Emre Duman, Eren Okur, Hakan Özlen, Kenan Kaya, Mehmet Fatih Terzioğlu, Mehmet Seyda Kılıç, Muhammed Emin Türkoğlu, Mustafa Gönüllü, Mustafa Necati Can,Mustafa Talha Yalçınkaya, Ömer Faruk Dağaşan, Talha Latif Akdeniz, Yılmaz Tokdemir, Zübeyir Seyda Okay

*

Ayşegül Erdem, Ayşenur Yıldırım, Betül Beyza Çakıcı, Büşra Nur Yıldız, Canan Güneyi, Firdevs Aslan, Havva Aslan, Kübra Örnek, Kübra Ünüvar, Öznur Cop, Rabia İlhan, Satı Kaya, Şeyda Sultan Zengin, Tuğba Gönültaş

***

Humanitarian Values and Nationality

1. Islam is the greatest humanity. The source of Islam consists of humanitarian values such as morals, tolerance and virtue.

2. Merely love, sharing, tolerance, compassion and solidarity bring a humanitarian qualification to a human being. Societies full of people with these values serve World peace.

3. Freedom of belief and freedom of expression are the most basic humanitarian values. A religion whose members say ‘I live without bread but never liberty’stay away from racisim that spreads separation by saying ‘one right is my right’ and that is fueled by ‘destructing another’, sectarianism and being a political party.

4. The key to unity and solidarity is not the negative nationality that is fueled by destructing another but to em brace the positive and sacred Islamic nationality that is based on helping each other by embracing other people.

5. As in this World, Islamic brotherhood which is an eternal brotherhood that will continue in the World of spiritsand in afterlife, rejects racism.

6. Since Bediüzzaman’s concept of positive nationality leads to unity,solidarity, helping each other and communication, it serves Islamic unity and results in genuine civilization.

7. It is a mortal poison that poisons basic human values such as racism, love, respect, tolerance and that turns the mint of feelings of anger, hatred and hostility.

8. Justice, which is one of the four principles of the Qur'an, is based on the principle of personality of the crime.The idea of nationalism causes to persecution by publicising the mistake made by a few men.

9. Racism, also known as frank nuisance, is a trouble that damages Islam. The cure is only by clinging to Islam which provides communication and unity and combines knowing and ideas.

10. Work, let the generation awakened by the truth of Islam get fortunated! Let those who bridle their whims and appetites speak! Let those whose intentions are serving humanity come forward! Let cruelty and servility die! Let modesty, decency and humanity come into existence! Long live the domination of law, rule of law and equality of justice!

Transalation: Ekrem Başçı and Yaz Hilal Yurtseven