ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
21 Haziran 2019, Cuma
The Story of the Starfish

While walking along the beach , he came across with a man throwing something towards the sea.

When he came a little bit closer, he noticed that this person was throwing the starfish back to the sea which have been swept away by sea waves beforehand, and:

"Why are you doing so?" he asked.

The person answered while continuing in a hurry to throw them :

"For keeping them alive"

Then he was surprised and said:

"Well, but there are thousands of them here. There's no way you could throw them all. What kind of a difference will there be when you throw them into the sea?”

He replied while throwing another one to the sea:

"But, Much Has Changed For Itself.”

Özden Atukeren

Yeni Asya English

