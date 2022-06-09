Arsenal's Partey reveals name change to Yakubu after conversion to Islam

Partey says he changed his name after marrying his Moroccan girlfriend this March

Thomas Partey, a Ghanaian player for Arsenal, announced on Wednesday that he had changed his name to Yakubu after converting to Islam earlier this year.

Speaking to the Ghanaian press, the 28-year-old said that he grew up among Muslims and took the name Yakubu after marrying his Moroccan girlfriend in March.

The midfielder will continue to wear the “Thomas” jersey at Arsenal, according to the British press.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, played 26 matches for the Gunners last season and scored 2 goals.