ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
27 EKİM 2023 CUMA - YIL: 54

Gaza hospitals in ‘total collapse,’ says Health Ministry

25 Ekim 2023, Çarşamba 10:00
Gaza hospitals in ‘total collapse,’ says Health Ministry

The healthcare system at hospitals in the Gaza Strip has totally collapsed, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said Tuesday.

“Hospitals in Gaza have totally collapsed due to the Israeli war,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a news conference in Gaza City.

He said 65 medics have been killed and 25 ambulances have been destroyed in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7.

“Twelve hospitals and 32 healthcare centers were forced out of service,” al-Qudra said. “We are afraid that many more will stop operations in the coming hours due to lack of fuel.”

According to the spokesman, Gaza’s death toll from the ongoing Israeli airstrikes climbed to 5,791 people.

“The victims include 2,360 children, 1,292 women and 295 elders,” he said, adding that 16,297 people were also injured.

“Children, women and elders make up around 70% of the victims,” al-Qudra said.

The spokesman also said around 1,550 people are reported to be trapped under the rubble, including 870 children.

“The Israeli occupation committed massacres against Palestinian families in past hours that left 305 children, 173 women and 78 elders dead,” he added.

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since Oct. 7, began when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 7,200 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 5,791 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

