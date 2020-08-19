"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
19 AĞUSTOS 2020 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 51

Hagia Sophia and Christians

19 Ağustos 2020, Çarşamba
The reaction of the current leaders of Turkey is different from the leaders of the past on the resurfaced tension of Hagia Sophia between the Greek.

Writer: Kazım Güleçyüz

Since now, the predominantly Orthodox Church's demand of turning Hagia Sophia into a church again had always been rectified by Ankara with the response of "Hagia Sophia is a museum and will always remain that way". However, this time, some statements were used that indicated Hagia Sophia to have a title as a mosque.

And once again, the Orthodox community had reactions and continue to have so.

About 10 years ago there was an International Hagia Sophia Coalition group formed by Greek Americans who attempted to come to change this symbol of conquering to a place of their worship but were stopped by Ankara's response of "museum".

Authorities in Ankara were exasperated when the previous Pope prayed in Hagia Sophia in his visit to Turkey, and were alarmed thinking "if he prays there, then the Muslims will want to pray their five daily prayers in there too".

Actually, despite the past (a church for centuries prior to its conquery and a mosque after its conquery), Hagia Sophia's inhibition from being a place of worship for both religions would make neither of the religions agree to this impostion.

For this reason, Christians should also disagree on this "let it stay as a museum" propostion. In fact some have.

Much like the examples of the late art historian Professor Semavi Eyice:

"Even the christian Byzantinian specialists were against Hagia Sophia becoming a museum. Prominent professors of the world such as Schweinfurth and Ch Diehl defended Hagia Sophia to remain as a mosque. Sorbonne Univeristy lecturer Professor Ch. Diehl said "it would not suit this building to become a museum". Berlin University lecturer (to whom I also worked as an assitant) Professor Schweinfurth had said, "inhibiting Hagia Sophia to remain as a mosque resulted in the building to lose its spirituality. I wish it had stayed as a mosque." (Star-Pazar, 18.10.14)

These remind us the statement of "to clean Hagia Sophia from paint etc. and to turn it into a place of worship in order to make the Muslim community and some of the Christian governments happy" made by Bediuzzaman made in his letter regarding Adnan Menderes, Namık Gedik and Tevfik İleri. (Emirdağ L. -II, s. 568)

Starting from this point of view, we can conclude that in order to open Hagia Sophia to worship again, we have to find and collaborate with Christians who are open to this idea.

Okunma Sayısı: 865
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Rusya'dan Belarus açıklaması

    'İsrail' açıklaması sonrası görevden alındı

    'Kovid-19, gıda güvenliğine tehdit oluşturuyor'

    Norveç Rus diplomatı sınır dışı etti

    Fransa, BM Güvenlik Konseyini 'acil' toplantıya çağırdı

    Fanatik Yahudiler Mescid-i Aksa'ya girdi

    Ziya Selçuk: Okullarımızı 21 Eylül'de açma çabasındayız

    Kovid-19 tespit edilen kişi sayısı 22 milyon 322 bini aştı

    Hicri yeni yıl yarın başlıyor

    'İnsani yardım çalışanlarına yönelik şiddet geçen yıl zirve yaptı'

    AFAD 2 milyon kişiye afet eğitimi verdi

    Atlantik Okyanusu'nda mikroplastik krizi

    Pakistan Başbakanı: Filistinliler haklarına kavuşmadan İsrail'i tanıyamayız

    Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Maduro'yla görüştü

    Türkiye, Mali'deki askeri darbeye tepki gösterdi

    Koronavirüsten iyileşenlerin sayısı 15 milyonu aştı

    Krizi aşmanın formülü: Çalışana yatırım

    Açlık sınırı asgarî ücreti geçti

    Tahribatın bedeli ağır olacak

    Piramit sistem dolandırıcılığına dikkat

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    “Ara”dan sonra
    Hasan KOÇ

    Zulme taraftarlığın dünyadaki cezası
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Yasemin GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Ailede ihlâs (3)
    Genel

    Piramit sistem dolandırıcılığına dikkat
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Türk demokrasisi, bağımsızlık, özgürlük ve Kemalistler
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Çağrılar karşılık bulsun
    Raşit YÜCEL

    Korona “yenilir” mi?
    Misbah ERATİLLA

    “Benim annem ekonomistti”
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Bediüzzaman’a göre “küresel büyücüler”

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.