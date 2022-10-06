"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

If the Qur'an was followed, everyone would be happy now.

06 Ekim 2022, Perşembe 10:36
French nurse Clara Mongol, who became a Muslim after meeting her Muslim husband, talked about her journey of becoming a Muslim during her visit to Istanbul.

Ömer Şenöz - Yeni Asya / Istanbul
Translated by Ekrem Başcı

Clara, who lives in France and says "I decided to become a Muslim after reading the Qur'an," explained her preference for Islam to the Anadolu Agency team, who met with her during her visit to the Hagia Sophia Mosque:

"My name is Clara, I am 34 years old. We live in France. I am a nurse. I met my wife 15 years ago. And today we are here (in the Hagia Sophia Mosque). I always had an interest in Islam when I was young. Then I met my wife. I wanted him to tell me what was going on in the Holy Quran. Then I started reading the Quran. (He gets emotional while telling it...) Then I realized that I was 'fearing Allah' in a good sense. I realized that I believed in Allah."

Explaining that her family was against this choice, Clara said, "My family is religious, but they are Christians, (my choice of Islam) was like 'betrayal' for them. As a result, you realize that Islam is not about being deprived of (something). On the contrary, everything is made so that women, men and society can live in love and respect. If everyone obeyed everything as in the Qur'an, everyone would be happy today. There would not be poor, there would not be many rich(s). Everyone would help each other, everyone loved and respected each other. There must be a tendency towards this direction. And therefore I want to raise my children in this order (according to Islamic life) and live with this religion. I want,” she says.

THE QURAN WAS GIVEN HER

Mehmet Mongol says about his wife's choice: "At first, she started asking questions. I bought a French translation of the Qur'an for my wife, she wanted to read it. She started reading the Qur'an. One day she said, 'I want to become a Muslim,' by her own decision. He rejected my wife for 6 years, he did not speak, he did not talk to me. He still does not talk to me for 15 years. Only because I am a Muslim. The important thing for me was that he accept his daughter, see and talk to his grandchildren. As long as my wife did not talk to her father, she suffered a lot, she cried constantly. She constantly prayed for them. But there's a softening."

CHILDREN LOVE TURKEY

Clara Mongol's children also learned to read the Qur'an. When asked, they say "We love Turkey". (The news is prepared from AA's video-news.)

