Iftar at the Australian Nur Foundation

Our first public iftar meal at the Australian Nur Foundation attracted great attention.

Over four hundred guests met at our iftar meal, which was attended by Muslims from all nationalities.

Plenty of prayers were received from the guests for the delicious meals prepared with the work of the Australian Nur Foundation female volunteers that started in the early hours of the morning.

Those who contributed and the participants prayed for those who took on the expenses of the meal. Foundation administrators announced that the next iftar meal would be given in two weeks.

Translated by Ekrem Başcı