Inspiring Stories

A BUTTERFLY STORY

One man, as he walked through the woods, he saw a butterfly trying to get out of his cocoon. He watched it was struggling through the small hole on his cocoon for a long time.

Then he thought that the butterfly had given up trying to break out of the cocoon and had no more power. He wanted to help it to get out easily and accordingly he raised the hole on the cocoon.

Thus, the butterfly got out easily. But it was not yet ready to come out, its body still dry and its wings crumpled. The man thought that the butterfly will gather its strength and open its wings and fly. But the butterfly had come out of his cocoon prematurely. Despite all the efforts, it could not be able to fly,and he continued to crawl on the floor with his wrinkled wings.

The man wanted to help the butterfly in a well-intentioned way but did not know the point; the butterfly's attempt to break out of the cocoon would allow the liquid in his body to go to the wings and thus it can fly at the right time when it came out of his cocoon.

The efforts made during the life prepare us for the next step in our lives and provide the necessary power. If you want to fly with your own wings, you must work hard and struggle against difficulties. If you fulfill your children's wishes in good faith and do not allow them to encounter the difficulties of the life, you are actually preventing them from flying with their own wings when the time comes.

Özden Atukeren

