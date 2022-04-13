New Dutch Muslim: I found peace in faith and Islam

​New Dutch Muslim Angelo van Dijk spoke to the congregation at the mosque. Angelo said, “I went to the mosque with my Turkish and Moroccan friends. After that day, I was interested in the religion of Islam and I did research. And finally, I decided to become a Muslim,” he said.

Angelo, who brought the kalima-i shahada, became a Muslim. The congregation in the mosque congratulated Angelo van Dijk. Angelo told Uğur Demirci about his adventure of becoming a Muslim: "I work as a welder. I've been dealing with mobbing since I was a kid. My environment and some of my friends were trying to put pressure on me on some issues.

I was an outcast child. In the following period, I became interested in martial arts in order to overcome these pressures and resist them. I somehow prevented the pressure from being put on me. Of course, living this way made me even more aggressive, it wasn't the solution.

The concept of tawakkul made me feel comfortable' “I had my doubts. I wasn't sure what to do. I had a very large and diverse circle of friends. I had friends from Turks, Moroccans and different nationalities. These Muslim friends of mine said to me one day, “Let's go to the mosque. Let's learn something about Islam, don't you want to?" they said. On this occasion, I went to the mosque with them.

After that day, I was interested in the religion of Islam, I did research and finally decided to become a Muslim. In particular, I would have questions about death. I've always been someone who feared death. During the corona epidemic, this has increased more and more. However, after I learned the concept of tawakkul in Islam, I started to relax. I trusted and believed. Most importantly, I found peace in Islam, belief and Islam. Now I look at life as "Every living thing will taste death". No more boredom, fear and panic attacks; peace came instead.”

