ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
14 MART 2021 PAZAR

New Zealand Prime Minister: Our mission is to support the Muslim community

14 Mart 2021, Pazar
A commemoration of the victims was held on the anniversary of the mosque attacks in New Zealand two years ago.

Hundreds of people from different societies and beliefs came together for the ceremony at Christchurch Arena in the city where the attack, which was recorded as the bloodiest terrorist act in the history of the country, took place.

Survivors, families and relatives of the victims, members of the government and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinde Ardern attended the ceremony.

Starting her speech by stating that 'the terrorist attacks against the Muslim community in two mosques two years ago left a heart-wrenching legacy to the country', Prime Minister Ardern stated that 'this legacy also builds a more inclusive nation'.

"Someone who is proud of our diversity hugs it and defends hit resolutely if he wants ," Prime Minister Ardern said.

"The attacks should further increase New Zealand's determination to become a whole, multi-faith nation. Much has been said about that day. Words cannot work miracles, they just have the power to heal. It means we must use them (words) wisely." But despite its healing power, words will never change what happened that day. "

Jacinda Ardern stated that she acknowledged that Muslim community was exposed to hatred and racism long before the attacks in Christchurch.

The relatives of the victims, lovers and those who survived the attack also made short speeches at the commemoration ceremony.

In addition, a minute of silence was paid in memory of those who lost their lives in the attack. Imam Cemal Fouda prayed at the ceremony.

Turkish origin Temel Ataçocuğu, who was hit by nine bullets in the attack on the El Nur Mosque, said in his speech that the massacre was caused by racism and ignorance.

Ataçocuğu said "They were attacks targeting all humanity." 

Stating that survivors will never erase the pain in their hearts and they will never be the same as before, Temel Ataçocuğu said, "But the future is in our hands. Together, we will continue positively." used the expressions.

Translated by Ekrem Başçı

