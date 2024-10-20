"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

The Jewish Question

20 Ekim 2024, Pazar
Author: Mustafa Eren Bozoklu

You can count more than 1,000 Hollywood movies that tell the story of the Nazi massacre of Jews in World War II. The number of movies and series that indirectly refer to the Holocaust or glorify Jews are too many to count. However, in films, series or documentaries made against anti-Semitism and bearing Semitic characteristics (in reality, glorifying Jews), it is not possible to reach any data on why the Nazis massacred 6 million Jews for no reason. Here, it must be said that what the Nazis did cannot be defended in any way. However, it is also a fact that we encounter a history presented only with a one-sided narrative, as can be seen in the Holocaust Museums established all over the world. A single perspective cannot be imposed when looking at history, and a one-sided narrative always expresses propaganda, not history. The comments stating that the Tree of Garkad, which will hide the Jews hiding behind it in the end times in the Hadith, metaphorically refers to Hollywood are quite remarkable in this respect.

A one-sided narrative of the Holocaust will not benefit anyone; however, as long as this kind of discourse continues, it will not be possible for the Jewish community, which is constantly pampered, flattered and made to believe that its sufferings in the past will be useful for being tolerated forever in the future, to develop a sense of responsibility and to develop a serious, egalitarian and humanitarian consciousness that will enable it to take its place among civilized nations.

While it is met with horror that the State of Israel has such a brutal attitude towards Palestinian Muslims among a huge community (Ummah) that has always supported them throughout history, it is inevitable that Jewish idealism, especially Zionism, will come to the fore in a globalizing world, as is the case with everything else. After the Nazi genocide narrated through one-sided propaganda in Hollywood, the fact that the grandchildren of those who suffered the genocide carried out something much more horrific than this genocide before the eyes of the civilized world is met with great consternation. It is not unnoticed that a community   that has remained behind the scenes for centuries and settled in the most critical points of world politics, economy, science, art, and philosophy and that has started to come into prominence with a unilateral war and massacre   has caused a stir especially in Christian circles and serious palpitation in the conscience of the civilized world.

The case filed by South Africa against Israel at the European Court of Justice on charges of genocide has begun to make public the Zionist pressure that is covertly exerted on world politics. This case went down in history as the first significant anti-Jewish voice to rise after the European Commission Decision against Anti-Semitism.

Apart from the reaction of a few Orthodox Jewish communities to the Palestinian massacre, it is not yet possible to say that sufficient courage and awareness have been developed in the Jewish communities in the world. However, every day that Palestinians are massacred brings the Semitic attitude that has settled over Europe and America into question. Shortly after the publication of the Executive Order on Combating Anti-Semitism signed by Trump in America in 2019 and the European Commission Decision Against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) (July 1, 2021), the massacre of Palestinians, young and old, women and children, has shocked everyone. The Executive Order issued by Trump contained such strict rules that American Evangelicals emphasized that even saying that the Jews killed Jesus (pbuh) could lead to being accused of anti-Semitism, which shows the extent of the fear of being accused of anti-Semitism.

The genocide and brutality carried out by the Israeli state has accelerated the emergence of problems in the Islamic World; the way was opened for Muslim societies living in states founded on certain races, sects and ideologies to begin to recognize the mechanisms and corporate personalities embedded within themselves that prevented them from raising a strong voice against the massacre.

Pogrom or slaughter, a concept highlighted by Holocaust publications, is used to express a massacre or an attempt to destroy a group by using violence for religious, ethnic or political reasons. In today's world, in a sociology where violence is excluded, in our time where freedom and democracy are highlighted as the highest values; it is inevitable that the Israeli government, which implemented such a pogrom on Palestinians, will be condemned, sooner or later.

Understanding the Jewish Question actually means comprehending the history, especially the last three centuries and the end times. This people, who have had a significant impact on the shaping of science, art, philosophy, economics and technology, and who are mentioned in the Quran as two different typologies as the Children of Israel (mostly positive or neutral) and the Jews (mostly negative and bad examples), are again at the very center of the problem at a turning point in history. It is seen that some of the evils of the Jewish people, who threaten world politics, especially American and European politics, with their hundreds of institutions such as AIPAC and the World Jewish Congress, and who directly and indirectly rule the majority of world capital, confirm the Hadith that they are  an important force of the Antichrist. This massacre also triggered the fault lines in the Jewish world. We will wait and see what choice the rest will make.

