"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
13 NİSAN 2020 PAZARTESİ - YIL: 51

THIRD REMEDY / Message for the Sick

13 Nisan 2020, Pazartesi 18:22
Impatient sick person!

The fact that those who come to this world continuously depart, and the young grow old, and man perpetually revolves amid death and separation testifies that he did not come to this world to enjoy himself and receive pleasure.

Moreover, while man is the most perfect, the most elevated, of living beings and the best endowed in regard to members and faculties, through thinking of past pleasures and future pains, he passes only a grievous, troublesome life, lower than the animals. This means that man did not come to this world in order to live in fine manner and pass his life in ease and pleasure. Rather, possessing vast capital, he came here to work and do trade for an eternal, everlasting life.

The capital given to man is his lifetime. Had there been no illness, good health and well-being would have caused heedlessness, for they show the world to be pleasant and make the Hereafter forgotten. They do not want death and the grave to be thought of; they cause the capital of life to be wasted on trifles. Whereas illness suddenly opens the eyes, it says to the body: "You are not immortal. You have not been left to your own devices. You have a duty. Give up your pride, think of the One Who created you. Know that you will enter the grave, so prepare yourself for it!" Thus, from this point of view, illness is an admonishing guide and advisor that never deceives. It should not be complained about in this respect, indeed, should be thanked for. And if it is not too severe, patience should be sought to endure it.

Bediüzzaman  Said Nursî / The Flashes / The Twenty-Fifth Flash

Editing: Erhan Akkaya

Okunma Sayısı: 77
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Hafta sonu sokağa çıkma yasağı tekrar uygulanacak

    Türkiye'de koronavirüs vaka sayısı 60 bini geçti

    Trump'tan 'petrol' açıklaması

    Amazon 75 bin kişiyi işe alacak

    Van Gölü sahillerinde 100 ton çöp toplandı

    Vuhan'da virüs aşısı için ikinci aşamaya geçildi

    Johnson'ın koronavirüs testi negatif çıktı

    ABD'de koronavirüs salgınında ölü sayısı 22 bini geçti

    Çarşamba günü Marmara Bölgesinde kuvvetli yağış bekleniyor

    Vaka sayıları ne zaman azalacak?

    Âcil olmayan ameliyatlar ertelenecek

    Hem İsrail işgali hem de salgın: Filistin ekonomisi çöküşün eşiğinde!

    Şantiyelere ilişkin Kovid-19 tedbirleri açıklandı

    İran'da ölü sayısı 5 bine yaklaştı

    Uluslararası Çalışma Örgütü: 2,7 milyar çalışan salgından etkilendi

    Bakan Soylu'dan yeni açıklama

    Türk Eczacıları Birliği'nden 'maske' açıklaması

    Dünya genelinde son durum?

    Altında yeni rekor

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Şükrü BULUT

    Boşa direnmeyin, değişimi durduramazsınız...
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Ölülerin dirilişini gördüm! (1)
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Görünmeyen virüsün görünen etkileri (1)
    Hüseyin GÜLTEKİN

    Hakikî adaleti kimler tesis edecek?
    Genel

    Yandaşa tahliye, vatandaşa kodes
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Kara gün dostu ne yapar?
    Yeni Asya'dan Size

    Zorlukları yine birlikte aşacağız
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    İnsana düşen, şikâyet değil şükür
    Genel

    Dua ve dayanışma çağrısı

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.