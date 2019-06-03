"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
3 HAZİRAN 2019 PAZARTESİ - YIL: 50

Anecdotes

03 Haziran 2019, Pazartesi 11:12
Sheikh of Al Azhar University

Khedive Ismail Pasha went to visit Al Ezher University.

When the Pasha enters, Sheikh didn't get up, and kept his feet shabby.

After a little chat, Pasha left the place.

The accompanied friends of the Sheikh jumped on him.

- When Pasha came, you didn’t show any interest, is that so?

- A scholar never licks somebody's boots...

In the meantime, the Pasha wanted to teach the Sheikh a painful lesson making him remembered that khedive is always governor and provider his livelihood. And sent him an officer away with purse of gold.

But the Sheikh refused the golds, then the officer turned back.

Ismail Pasha asked:

- Why didn't you give it to him?

- He didn't accept the gift, sir.

- Why?

- He sent you his compliments and regards. And asked me to say you his remark :

- Whoever takes the gift, cannot keep away his feet from shabbiness.

Özden Atukeren

Yeni Asya English

Etiketler: Al Ezher University, education, Egypt
Okunma Sayısı: 54
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    İdlib'de Esad katliamı sürüyor: 7 ölü

    Davutoğlu: Siyasi çıkarlar için dinimizin kullanılması en büyük ihanettir

    Mayıs ayında enflasyon arttı

    14 sivilin öldüğü saldırının ardından Azez'de son durum?

    Düşünce hürriyeti esas muhalife lâzım

    Bayram sofrası zamlara yenik düştü

    İçinde 7 bin zehir var

    Havamız kirlendi

    Meryem Tortuk’u rahmetle anıyoruz

    Problemler kavga ile çözülmez

    Anket şirketlerinden İstanbul tahminleri

    Türkiye, Özbekistan karşısında da moral depoladı

    İran'dan ABD'ye müzakere cevabı

    'Gemilerimizde her türlü füzeyi bulundurma hakkımız var'

    Yahudiler polis eşliğinde Mescid-i Aksa'ya girdi

    'Gıda fiyatları geçen bayrama göre yüzde 40 arttı'

    Yenilenen seçimlerde son durum

    'Körfezde atılacak ilk kurşun, petrolü 100 doların üstüne fırlatır'

    Twitter Çin'de engellediği hesaplar için özür diledi

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Anket şirketlerinden İstanbul tahminleri
    M. Said ZEKİ

    Hapishane Nükteleri - 4: Cezaevinde buruk bayramlar
    Genel

    Meryem Tortuk’u rahmetle anıyoruz
    Genel

    İçinde 7 bin zehir var
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    “Tarihi karar” uygulansın
    Feyzullah ERGÜN

    Kanser bataklığı - 2
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Bu nasıl kardeşlik?
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Yakın tarihten iki siyasî hareket: İttihat-Terakki ve Terakkiperver
    Cevher İLHAN

    Ankara’nın “AB projesi”nde çöküş çıkmazı
    Genel

    Zengin özellikli bir SUV

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.