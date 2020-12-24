"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
27 ARALIK 2020 PAZAR - YIL: 51

BEING GOOD TO THE FAMILY

24 Aralık 2020, Perşembe 14:19
" One who is merciful to his family is the best of you. As for me, I am the best of you in respect to mercifulness for his family.” (Hadith-i Sharif /Tirmidhi, Ibn Majah)

Women have a very important place in the world of our Prophet (pbuh). There is no difference between man and woman in dealing with the Quran. Men and women are the same in terms of worship responsibilities. 

The first person who believes in the truths brought by our Prophet (pbuh) is his spouse Hz. Hatice (r. anha). She supported her husband, who came home with fear and hesitation, and prayed together. As far as we read his prophetic biography, we know that Hz. Hatice (r.anha) was the greatest supporter and assistant of the Prophet (pbuh) until her death. Our Prophet (pbuh) described the year in which Hz. Hatice (r.anha) passed away as the "year of sadness" and always remembered the sacrifices of his wife in the following years. 

Knowing the value our Prophet (pbuh) gave to his family members, some Companions preferred to convey their requests through family members instead of directly conveying them to him. Hz. Ayşe (r.anha) made the following exemplary determination about their home life: “He used to sew her clothes by himself and mend her shoes by himself too. He did what other men did in their homes."

DAUGTERS AND GRANDDAUGTERS

One of his granddaughters was Hz. Zeynep's daughter, Umame. The Prophet (pbuh) sometimes performed his prayer even though Umame was on his shoulder. When he bowed, he lowered her, and when he got up, he took her on his shoulder. He did this until his prayer was over.

Najashi sent a gift of jewelry with a golden seal on it to the Prophet (pbuh) through the Companions who migrated to Ethiopia for taking refuge. Our Prophet (pbuh) gave it to his granddaughter, Umama, and said, "My dear, put it on."

IN BRIEF

Women in the world of the Prophet (pbuh) were valued as human beings and believers and felt they were valuable. Our Prophet (pbuh) always made them feel that he valued them.

In the conditions of those days, women used to act and take part in daily life with the consciousness of servitude. Nowadays, while observing the women-family problems, which are endless and always used as an opportunity by the seduction committees for camouflaging their real intentions, we ask ourselves: “Shouldn't believing women and believing men contemplate these beauties experienced in the Age of our Prophet and reflect them in their daily lives with sincerity ?” 

We should re-read Bediuzzaman's "Prophet's (pbuh) Practices Treatise" with this point of view.

What is it about?

Written by: Yasemin Güleçyüz

Translated by: Ekrem Başcı

