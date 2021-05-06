"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
6 MAYIS 2021 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 52

FIFTEENTH REMEDY / Message for the Sick

06 Mayıs 2021, Perşembe 13:14
O sick person who sighs and laments!

Do not look at the outward aspect of illness and sigh, look at its meaning and be pleased. If the meaning of illness had not been good, the All-Compassionate Creator would not have given illness to the servants He loves most. Whereas, there is a Hadith the meaning of which is, "Those afflicted with the severest trials are the prophets, then the saints and those like them." {[*]: al-Munawi, Fayzu'l-Qadir i, 519 no:1056; al-Hakim, al-Mustadrak iii, 343; Bukhari, Marda 3; Tirmidhi, Zuhd 57; Ibn Maja, Fitan 23; Darimi, Rikak 67; Musnad i, 172, 174, 180, 185; vi, 369.} That is, "Those most afflicted with tribulations and difficulties are the best of men, the most perfect." Foremost the Prophet Job (Upon whom be peace) and the other prophets, then the saints, then the righteous, have regarded the illnesses they have suffered as sincere worship, as gifts of the Most Merciful; they have offered thanks in patience. They have seen them as surgical operations performed by the All-Compassionate Creator's mercy.

O you who cries out and laments! If you want to join this luminous caravan, offer thanks in patience. For if you complain, they will not accept you. You will fall into the pits of the people of misguidance, and travel a dark road.

Yes, there are some illnesses which if they lead to death, are like a sort of martyrdom; they result in a degree of sainthood like martyrdom. For example, those who die from the illnesses accompanying childbirth {(*): The period this martyrdom may be gained through illness is around the forty days of 'lying-in.'} and pains of the abdomen, and by drowning, burning, and plague, become martyrs. So also there are many blessed illnesses which gain the degree of sainthood for those who die from them. Moreover, since illness lessens love of the world and attachment to it, it lightens parting from the world through death, which for the worldly is extremely grievous and painful, and it sometimes even makes it desirable.

Bediüzzaman Said Nursî / The Flashes / The Twenty-Fifth Flash

Editing: Erhan Akkaya

Okunma Sayısı: 123
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    1,21 milyardan fazla doz Kovid-19 aşısı yapıldı

    Merkez Bankası faiz kararını açıkladı

    ABD'den 'aşıda fikri mülkiyet hakkı kaldırılsın' çağrısı

    Kolombiya'daki protestolar 8 günü geride bıraktı: Çok sayıda ölü, yarlı ve gözaltı var!

    Gözler şampiyonluk yolundaki kritik derbide

    Samsun'da tedbirlerle birlikte vaka sayısı düşmeye başladı

    Türkiye'de nisan ayında yağışlar yarı yarıya azaldı

    Sırbistan'dan aşı olanlara ödeme yapılacak

    AB ülkeleri İsrail'i seyahat kısıtlamalarından muaf tutabilecek

    '155 milyon kişi akut gıda kıtlığı çekiyor'

    Kolombiya'da ölü sayısı 24'e yükseldi

    Ciddiyet çağrısı

    İkizdere halkı ikna olmuyor

    Anaokullarında da çifte standart

    Ramazan ve Avrupa Günü birlikte kutlanacak

    'Bıçak kemiğe dayandı'

    Devler Ligi'nde İstanbul'daki finalin adı: Manchester City - Chelsea

    "Bence ikinci bir referandum sorumsuzluk olur"

    Bozkır'dan Ermenistan'a 'soykırım' cevabı

    Türkiye - Mısır görüşmeleri Kahire'de başladı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Geçim için de seçim şart
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Abdülbakî ÇİMİÇ

    Vatan Gazetesi’nin yalanlarına verilen cevaplar
    Genel

    Ciddiyet çağrısı
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Devlet’ten, milletine Anayasa
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Tek adamcılık saplantısı
    Cevher İLHAN

    Cenâzede Risaleden duâ okunması
    Genel

    İkizdere halkı ikna olmuyor
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Gönüllere şifa: Kaside-i Bürde

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2021, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.