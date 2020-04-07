"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
7 NİSAN 2020 SALI - YIL: 51

Francis Ford Coppola on Islam and the Quran

07 Nisan 2020, Salı 01:31
Famous American filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola defended Islam with quotes from the Holy Quran in a touching way. He was speaking at a press conference held at the 2015 Marrakech International Film Festival (MIFF) on Saturday.

The American filmmaker, President of the nine-member Jury for the 15th MIFF, answered a question about current events and cinema to illionweb media, in which he talked about Islam in a compelling manner.

In a video by illionweb, it shows when Coppola takes the microphone to quote the Quran, specifically Surah Al Fatiha emphasizing the message of peace, mercy, tolerance and love advocated by the holy book

According to the same source, his testimony full of truth brought tears to those in the room and left them speechless.

Francis Ford Coppola said:

The problems of the world it is heartbreaking…

It is heartbreaking but if you know the Quran, the first words of the Quran, the very first I believe, are something like “In the name of God the Gracious and the Merciful praise be to God Lord of the Worlds the most Gracious the most merciful master of the book of judgment.”

They're saying graciousness and mercy is what’s at through they repeated it twice in the first page. “It's you we worship and you we ask lead us to the straight path the path of those you have blessed not those against whom there is anger or her a misguided.” 

So anyone who knows this beautiful religion this beautiful that was the height of civilization in the 13th century the Arab civilization that we had that gave us mathematics in science. 

Everyone knows that at the root of that religion the two most important words are that God is Gracious and God is Merciful and we trust to that God to deliver us from this misunderstanding that is doing these terrible things that is hurting people. God does not want people to be hurt God is Gracious God is Merciful and that's what I have to say…

Francis Ford Coppola

Coppola, who was born in Detroit, Michigan, is a film director, producer and screenwriter. Some of his most famous films are ‘The Godfather’ trilogy, Apocalypse Now, and Bam Stoker’s Dracula.

He is among only six people in academy award history to receive Oscars for directing, producing and screenwriting, as well as one of only eight filmmakers to win two Palme d’Or awards.

Editing: Erhan Akkaya

Okunma Sayısı: 95
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Musibetlere karşı dua vakti: Ya Şafi kusurumuzu affet

    Savaştan beter olur

    Destek 1 yıla çıkmalı

    Basının taleplerine sessiz kalmayın

    Akşener: Müteahhite gelince kaynak bol

    Bari çocukları serbest bırakın

    Uzaktan eğitimde internet sıkıntısı

    Mikrop kırıcı karışımlar

    Fransa'da son 24 saatte 833 kişi daha öldü

    Johnson yoğun bakıma alındı

    ABD'de ölü sayısı 10 bini aştı

    'İtalya'da birkaç hafta içinde dışarı çıkmak mümkün olabilir'

    Dünya genelinden son veriler

    Sağlık Bakanlığı koronavirüs salgınına ilişkin son gelişmeleri paylaştı

    Hak-İş’ten işsizlik fonu çağrısı

    "Kesinlikle para ile maske satışı yasaktır''

    ABD, Almanya'nın suçlamalarına cevap verdi

    Boris Johnson: Moralim yerinde

    Emeklilere bayram ikramiyesinin ödeme tarihleri belli oldu

    Benzine 15 kuruş zam

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Demokrasiyi tekrar inşa etmek için
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Bugün beraatımızı alabilecek miyiz?
    Genel

    Musibetlere karşı dua vakti: Ya Şafi kusurumuzu affet
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Neler değişecek?
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Leyle-i Beratınızı ruh u canımızla tebrik ederiz
    Genel

    Savaştan beter olur
    Cevher İLHAN

    “Destek paketi”
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Fikir hürriyeti ve TCK. 216
    Kübra ÖRNEK KORKMAZ

    Bu gece beratımız olsun

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.