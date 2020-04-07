Francis Ford Coppola on Islam and the Quran

Famous American filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola defended Islam with quotes from the Holy Quran in a touching way. He was speaking at a press conference held at the 2015 Marrakech International Film Festival (MIFF) on Saturday.

The American filmmaker, President of the nine-member Jury for the 15th MIFF, answered a question about current events and cinema to illionweb media, in which he talked about Islam in a compelling manner.

In a video by illionweb, it shows when Coppola takes the microphone to quote the Quran, specifically Surah Al Fatiha emphasizing the message of peace, mercy, tolerance and love advocated by the holy book

According to the same source, his testimony full of truth brought tears to those in the room and left them speechless.

Francis Ford Coppola said:

The problems of the world it is heartbreaking…

It is heartbreaking but if you know the Quran, the first words of the Quran, the very first I believe, are something like “In the name of God the Gracious and the Merciful praise be to God Lord of the Worlds the most Gracious the most merciful master of the book of judgment.”

They're saying graciousness and mercy is what’s at through they repeated it twice in the first page. “It's you we worship and you we ask lead us to the straight path the path of those you have blessed not those against whom there is anger or her a misguided.”

So anyone who knows this beautiful religion this beautiful that was the height of civilization in the 13th century the Arab civilization that we had that gave us mathematics in science.

Everyone knows that at the root of that religion the two most important words are that God is Gracious and God is Merciful and we trust to that God to deliver us from this misunderstanding that is doing these terrible things that is hurting people. God does not want people to be hurt God is Gracious God is Merciful and that's what I have to say…

Francis Ford Coppola

Coppola, who was born in Detroit, Michigan, is a film director, producer and screenwriter. Some of his most famous films are ‘The Godfather’ trilogy, Apocalypse Now, and Bam Stoker’s Dracula.

He is among only six people in academy award history to receive Oscars for directing, producing and screenwriting, as well as one of only eight filmmakers to win two Palme d’Or awards.

Editing: Erhan Akkaya