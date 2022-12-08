"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
8 ARALIK 2022 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 53

German gov’t vows to combat Islamophobia, discrimination

08 Aralık 2022, Perşembe 15:50
Interior minister says government will take measures to promote integration, stronger participation of Muslims in German society

The German government will take resolute measures to combat Islamophobia, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday.

Faeser delivered a speech at the German Islam Conference, a forum for dialogue between authorities and the representatives of the Muslim community.

“Many people face racism each and every day in Germany. Muslims experience double racism. They are often facing hostility and rejection as members of the Islamic religion, but also as people with immigration background,” she said.

Faeser promised that the coalition government will take measures to combat racism and Islamophobia, and support projects to promote integration and stronger participation of Muslims in German society.

She also said the Interior Ministry will adopt a new approach for the work of the German Islam Conference, and advocate broader participation to ensure that it reflects the diversity of Muslims in the country.

A country of over 84 million people, Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. It is home to nearly 5 million Muslims, according to official figures.

The country has witnessed growing racism and Islamophobia in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right groups and parties, which have exploited the refugee crisis and attempted to stoke fear of immigrants.

German authorities registered at least 662 Islamophobic hate crimes in 2021. More than 46 mosques were attacked between January and December last year, and at least 17 people suffered injuries as a result of anti-Muslim violence.

AA

Okunma Sayısı: 179
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    TÜRK-İŞ'ten asgari ücret açıklaması

    Almanya'da darbecilerle ilgili operasyonlar sürüyor

    Dünya Kupası'nda çeyrek final heyecanı başlıyor

    Düzce - Cumayeri'nde imar izni 4 kata düşürüldü

    Gazeteciler, hemşireler, demir yolu çalışanları, öğretmenler... İngiltere'de grev dalgası büyüyor

    Sırbistan: Bir kıvılcım her şeyi tutuşturmak için yeterli

    Almanya'daki darbe soruşturmasına ilişkin yeni detaylar ortaya çıktı

    İngiltere 30 yıl aradan sonra bir kömür madeni projesine lisans verdi

    Almanya'dan İslamofobi ve ayrımcılıkla mücadele sözü

    AB'nin Rusya'ya karşı 9. yaptırım paketi de tamamlandı

    'Türkiye'nin güvenlik kaygılarını daha iyi anladık'

    Samimiyetsiz politika ayağına dolaştı

    Yumrukların konuşması ülkemize yakışmıyor

    Her alana sirayet etti

    Zorbalığa tepki

    'Rusya, Ukrayna'daki çatışmayı dondurmaya çalışıyor'

    Gümülcineli “son şahit” anlattı

    Bediüzzaman Said Nursî iman savaşı verdi

    Gelecekte kanser pandemisinden bahsedeceğiz

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    İflas bütçesi
    Genel

    Samimiyetsiz politika ayağına dolaştı
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Allah istediğine rızkını genişletir
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Son iki asrın ibret tablosu (1)
    Ali Rıza AYDIN

    Dostun ise, az yedir!
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Yeni dönemde yeni dostluklar
    Emine Sultan Çakır

    Duanız olmasa...
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Talebeler olarak da meşveret ederdik
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Abdülbakî ÇİMİÇ

    Bediüzzaman ve Tatar Mahallesi Camii

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2022, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.