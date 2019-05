This is a snapshot from the first of Australia Light Foundation’s Community Iftar Dinners this Ramadan.

This week we had 450 people from our community in attendance. The Iftar dinners provide a great opportunity for people from various ethnic communities to come together to break their fast and socialise. Thank you to all our tireless volunteers which makes this possible.

We will host Iftar dinners on the 18th, 25th and 31st of May.



Australia / Yeni Asya