Miracles of Muhammad (PBUH) - English Risale - 19th Letter 9th Sign Part 2

Risale-i Nur Reading Sessions are performed weekly in Yeni Asya Ankara Branch Office.

In this meeting, we have continued reading from the Miracles of Muhammad (PBUH). The book which is being read is the Letters from Risale-i Nur Collection: 19th Letter 9th Sign.

"There are many other examples similar to these eight that are narrated through many chains of transmission. Seven or eight strands of rope form a strong cable when they are put together. Similarly, the miracles related to trees, which were reported on the authority of the best-known and most veracious Companions in thus numerous chains of transmission, certainly have the strength of ‘consensus in meaning,‘ indeed, ‘true consensus.’ In fact, they take on the form of ‘consensus’ when passed down by the Companions to the following generation. In particular, the accurate books of Hadith such as Bukhari, Muslim, Ibn Hibban, and Tirmidhi, ensured that the chains of authorities leading back to the time of the Companions were so sound, and they kept them thus, that reading a Hadith, say in Bukhari, is like hearing it directly from the Companions.

If, as seen in the above examples, trees recognize God’s Messenger (Upon whom be blessings and peace) testify to his prophethood, visit and salute him, and obey his orders, aren’t those lifeless, unreasoning creatures who call themselves human beings yet do not recognize him or believe in him, more worthless than a dead tree? Do they not resemble pieces of wood, fit for the fire?"

Mustafa Said Alkan