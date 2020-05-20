"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
21 MAYIS 2020 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 51

Miracles of Muhammad (PBUH) - English Risale - 19th Letter 9th Sign Part 2

20 Mayıs 2020, Çarşamba 20:10
Risale-i Nur Reading Sessions are performed weekly in Yeni Asya Ankara Branch Office.

In this meeting, we have continued reading from the Miracles of Muhammad (PBUH). The book which is being read is the Letters from Risale-i Nur Collection: 19th Letter 9th Sign.

"There are many other examples similar to these eight that are narrated through many chains of transmission. Seven or eight strands of rope form a strong cable when they are put together. Similarly, the miracles related to trees, which were reported on the authority of the best-known and most veracious Companions in thus numerous chains of transmission, certainly have the strength of ‘consensus in meaning,‘ indeed, ‘true consensus.’ In fact, they take on the form of ‘consensus’ when passed down by the Companions to the following generation. In particular, the accurate books of Hadith such as Bukhari, Muslim, Ibn Hibban, and Tirmidhi, ensured that the chains of authorities leading back to the time of the Companions were so sound, and they kept them thus, that reading a Hadith, say in Bukhari, is like hearing it directly from the Companions.

If, as seen in the above examples, trees recognize God’s Messenger (Upon whom be blessings and peace) testify to his prophethood, visit and salute him, and obey his orders, aren’t those lifeless, unreasoning creatures who call themselves human beings yet do not recognize him or believe in him, more worthless than a dead tree? Do they not resemble pieces of wood, fit for the fire?"

We would appreciate your support in liking and sharing our official YouTube channel.

Mustafa Said Alkan

Okunma Sayısı: 132
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Prof. Dr. Esfender Korkmaz: Ekonomi gemisi lafla yürümüyor

    Vergi yağdı

    Soğan çürüyor, üretici iflâsta

    AYM: Mektuba el koymak hak ihlâli

    2 ayda 16 bin işyeri kapandı

    65 yaş ve üzeri vatandaşlar için yeni genelge

    Meteoroloji'den sağanak yağış ve serin hava uyarısı

    Güvenlik Toplantısı 3 saat sürdü

    "Vaka sayımız 1000'in altına düştü''

    Bakan Koca, Bilim Kurulu toplantısının ardından son gelişmeleri paylaştı

    RTÜK susturuyor

    Adalet Bakanlığı’ndan hâlâ ses yok

    3 üniversite mezunundan 1’i işsiz

    BM, İdlib'e 80 tır insani yardım gönderdi

    Erciyes Üniversitesinde aşı denemelerine başlandı

    Sokağa çıkma kısıtlamasında marketler hangi gün açık olacak?

    Yurt dışından gelenlerin izolasyonları artık yurtlarda yapılmayacak

    Rolls Royce 9 bin kişiyi işten çıkaracak

    25 ilde maske takmak zorunlu hale getirildi

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Dayatma ve ayrımcılıkla birlik beraberlik olur mu?
    Cevher İLHAN

    “Yolun sonu görünüyor”
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Yalan labirentinden çıkış ne zaman?
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Adalet ve liyakat olmadan asla
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Ramazan, korona, sigara…
    Genel

    AYM: Mektuba el koymak hak ihlâli
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Genel

    Prof. Dr. Esfender Korkmaz: Ekonomi gemisi lafla yürümüyor
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Zekât ve iktisat, bereket sebebidir
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Kalb ve vicdanın vazife ve işleyişleri

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.